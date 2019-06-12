A protester is helped by medical volunteers after being hit by tear gas fired by the police during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019. Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

At least 72 people have been treated at hospitals for injuries sustained in the Hong Kong protests, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong Information Bureau tells CNN.

The ages of the injured range from 15 to 66 years old.

Of the 72 injured, 50 are male and 22 are female.

Injury breakdown:

2 males are in serious condition

14 males in stable condition

5 females in stable condition

The condition of 10 people is unknown

There have not been any deaths, the spokesperson said. It is unknown if any of the injured are police.