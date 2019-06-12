Hong Kong is a city built for business.

Seized by the British after the first Opium War ended in 1842 and used as a base for trade in drugs and other products, in the late 20th century Hong Kong became a leading global financial center and gateway to the giant Chinese economy.

The handover of the city to China in 1997, however, prompted fears that model would collapse.

Two years before that looming date, Fortune magazine ran a notorious cover warning of the "death of Hong Kong," lamenting that the "the world's most aggressively pro-business economy" was being handed to Communist China.

It's a death knell that's been repeated countless times but never come true.

Yet a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China, which prompted as many as a million people to protest in Hong Kong on Sunday, could change this for one simple reason.

This time the challenges facing Hong Kong are seen as a direct threat to its business community.

Read more analysis here