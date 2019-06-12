Hong Kong protests over China extradition bill
Does the extradition law really spell the death of Hong Kong? Some businesses say yes
Hong Kong is a city built for business.
Seized by the British after the first Opium War ended in 1842 and used as a base for trade in drugs and other products, in the late 20th century Hong Kong became a leading global financial center and gateway to the giant Chinese economy.
The handover of the city to China in 1997, however, prompted fears that model would collapse.
Two years before that looming date, Fortune magazine ran a notorious cover warning of the "death of Hong Kong," lamenting that the "the world's most aggressively pro-business economy" was being handed to Communist China.
It's a death knell that's been repeated countless times but never come true.
Yet a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China, which prompted as many as a million people to protest in Hong Kong on Sunday, could change this for one simple reason.
This time the challenges facing Hong Kong are seen as a direct threat to its business community.
Up to 5,000 riot police deployed to Hong Kong protests
CNN teams on the ground report that tens of thousands of protesters are blocking roads around the Hong Kong legislative council building ahead of a second reading of a controversial extradition bill.
Up to 5,000 police in riot gear have been deployed to guard the building.
Authorities raised a red flag warning protesters to stop charging or they would use force. Wednesday’s action follows mass protests on Sunday against the bill which would allow China to extradite suspected lawbreakers.
Video from CNN shows riot police moving inside the Legislative Council building.
Hong Kong citizens are furious, senior lawmaker says
Speaking to CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout on Tuesday, senior Democratic Party lawmaker James To said the people of Hong Kong were "furious" over the extradition bill.
Read more here.
Gridlock in Hong Kong as protesters swarm legislature
Thousands of protesters have gathered outside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. CNN's James Griffiths is on the ground and says demonstrators are creating roadblocks leading to the government complex and erecting barriers to slow down the arrival of additional police.
Police wearing riot gear have blocked off all entrances to the complex. Hong Kong lawmakers will hold a debate on the controversial extradition bill today.
Influential Hong Kong trade union calls for strikes on Wednesday to protest extradition bill
In a statement, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) has urged employers to join a demonstration outside the city’s legislative council planned by the organizers of Sunday’s mass protest, calling it “ground for our next battle.”
Hong Kong lawmakers are expected on Wednesday to hear a second reading of the extradition bill, which would give China the power to extradite fugitives from the city.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the bill, saying it is necessary in order for Hong Kong to meet its international obligations and that safeguards have been put in place to protect human rights. However, the HKCTU said on Tuesday that Lam is ignoring the will of the people.
“We need to make those shameless legislators from the pro-establishment camp and government officials who are betraying Hong Kong face the calls from the hundred thousand of people directly.”
On its website, the HKCTU said it represents more than 90 affiliates and 190,000 members in Hong Kong from the following sectors: property management, cleaning, transportation, aviation, domestic and personal services, food and beverage, construction, retail, theme parks, beauty, education, social welfare and civil servants.
Parliament plans 66-hour discussion of bill
Hong Kong’s parliament will dedicate 66 hours over five separate days to discussions of a controversial bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, according to the President of the Legislative Council.
The second reading of the bill will begin on Wednesday, when councilors will discuss proposed amendments to the controversial law which drew hundreds of thousands onto Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday.
“We all know that LegCo was the scene of violence on the part of many radical protesters on Sunday. That led to chaos, and many of them brought aggressive weapons. As the second reading will be resumed, I expect a higher level of threats to the security of LegCo. Some lawmakers expressed their concerns. Considering the clashes at LegCo and after discussions, I decided to postpone the Chief Executive Q&A session," Leung added.
Police searched people heading to the protests
A large number of police have been patrolling the area surrounding Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Tuesday night, where the protests were set to take place.
The groups organizing the rally have warned their supporters of the increased police presence in central Hong Kong, as officers searched people traveling to the planned protest.
CNN witnessed bag-searches at Admiralty rail station as demonstrators made their way to register their opposition to the bill.
Police equipped with riot gear was also seen at the scene.
“They [police] are stopping and searching every youngster near the Admiralty MTR station,” political group Youngspiration said in a statement.
The searches appeared to stop after lawmakers and lawyers intervened at the scene.