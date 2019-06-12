World
Hong Kong protests over China extradition bill

By James Griffiths and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 9:47 p.m. ET, June 11, 2019
1 min ago

Does the extradition law really spell the death of Hong Kong? Some businesses say yes

Analysis by CNN's James Griffiths

Hong Kong is a city built for business.

Seized by the British after the first Opium War ended in 1842 and used as a base for trade in drugs and other products, in the late 20th century Hong Kong became a leading global financial center and gateway to the giant Chinese economy.

The handover of the city to China in 1997, however, prompted fears that model would collapse.

Two years before that looming date, Fortune magazine ran a notorious cover warning of the "death of Hong Kong," lamenting that the "the world's most aggressively pro-business economy" was being handed to Communist China.

It's a death knell that's been repeated countless times but never come true.

Yet a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China, which prompted as many as a million people to protest in Hong Kong on Sunday, could change this for one simple reason.

This time the challenges facing Hong Kong are seen as a direct threat to its business community.

Read more analysis here

17 min ago

Up to 5,000 riot police deployed to Hong Kong protests

From CNN's Andrew Stevens, Angus Watson and James Griffiths

Policemen in anti-riot gear outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council.
Policemen in anti-riot gear outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council. Vincent Yu/AP

CNN teams on the ground report that tens of thousands of protesters are blocking roads around the Hong Kong legislative council building ahead of a second reading of a controversial extradition bill.  

Up to 5,000 police in riot gear have been deployed to guard the building. 

Authorities raised a red flag warning protesters to stop charging or they would use force. Wednesday’s action follows mass protests on Sunday against the bill which would allow China to extradite suspected lawbreakers.

Video from CNN shows riot police moving inside the Legislative Council building.

29 min ago

Hong Kong citizens are furious, senior lawmaker says

By CNN's Helen Regan

Speaking to CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout on Tuesday, senior Democratic Party lawmaker James To said the people of Hong Kong were "furious" over the extradition bill.

"Hong Kong people are launching a systematic and large-scale cooperative movement towards the government and the whole system. Hong Kong people are furious because our chief executive just ignored the people’s voice, despite the peaceful rally of a million HK people. I think what we can do is to mobilize and start an important second strike movement so that the peoples’ voice can be heard."

Read more here.

36 min ago

Gridlock in Hong Kong as protesters swarm legislature

By CNN's Helen Regan

Thousands of protesters have gathered outside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. CNN's James Griffiths is on the ground and says demonstrators are creating roadblocks leading to the government complex and erecting barriers to slow down the arrival of additional police.

Police wearing riot gear have blocked off all entrances to the complex. Hong Kong lawmakers will hold a debate on the controversial extradition bill today.

40 min ago

Influential Hong Kong trade union calls for strikes on Wednesday to protest extradition bill

From CNN's James Griffiths and Phoebe Lai

In a statement, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) has urged employers to join a demonstration outside the city’s legislative council planned by the organizers of Sunday’s mass protest, calling it “ground for our next battle.” 

Hong Kong lawmakers are expected on Wednesday to hear a second reading of the extradition bill, which would give China the power to extradite fugitives from the city.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the bill, saying it is necessary in order for Hong Kong to meet its international obligations and that safeguards have been put in place to protect human rights. However, the HKCTU said on Tuesday that Lam is ignoring the will of the people. 

“This government wants us to be frustrated and defeated by it but we are not. On the contrary, we want to let her (Lam) to know the protest on June 9th is only the beginning of this fight," HKCTU said.
“We need to make those shameless legislators from the pro-establishment camp and government officials who are betraying Hong Kong face the calls from the hundred thousand of people directly.”

On its website, the HKCTU said it represents more than 90 affiliates and 190,000 members in Hong Kong from the following sectors: property management, cleaning, transportation, aviation, domestic and personal services, food and beverage, construction, retail, theme parks, beauty, education, social welfare and civil servants.

43 min ago

Parliament plans 66-hour discussion of bill

From CNN’s Chermaine Lee in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s parliament will dedicate 66 hours over five separate days to discussions of a controversial bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, according to the President of the Legislative Council.

The second reading of the bill will begin on Wednesday, when councilors will discuss proposed amendments to the controversial law which drew hundreds of thousands onto Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday. 

“If lawmakers want to express their views and need more time, I remain flexible, but if some lead to chaos, I will also reduce their speaking time,” Andrew Leung, the president of the Legislative Council, said Tuesday. 

“We all know that LegCo was the scene of violence on the part of many radical protesters on Sunday. That led to chaos, and many of them brought aggressive weapons. As the second reading will be resumed, I expect a higher level of threats to the security of LegCo. Some lawmakers expressed their concerns. Considering the clashes at LegCo and after discussions, I decided to postpone the Chief Executive Q&A session," Leung added.

49 min ago

Police searched people heading to the protests

From CNN’s Bex Wright, James Griffiths and journalist Vanessa Yung in Hong Kong

A large number of police have been patrolling the area surrounding Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Tuesday night, where the protests were set to take place.

Police search a young commuter inside Admiralty MTR station.
Police search a young commuter inside Admiralty MTR station. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images

The groups organizing the rally have warned their supporters of the increased police presence in central Hong Kong, as officers searched people traveling to the planned protest.

CNN witnessed bag-searches at Admiralty rail station as demonstrators made their way to register their opposition to the bill.

Police equipped with riot gear was also seen at the scene.

“They [police] are stopping and searching every youngster near the Admiralty MTR station,” political group Youngspiration said in a statement.  

The searches appeared to stop after lawmakers and lawyers intervened at the scene.