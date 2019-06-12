Protesters rally against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. Tyrone Sui/Reuters

Almost all protesters are high school or university age, and more or less there is an equal gender ratio. Most protesters are wearing black or white and many have their faces covered with masks.

Demonstrators remove metal barricades in Hong Kong. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

A core near the fronts have helmets and goggles and many are wearing heavy duty workman’s gloves.

Protesters are filling the roads around the Legislative Council building as leaders call for umbrellas and zip ties to be passed through the crowd to build a barricade at the front of the protest line.