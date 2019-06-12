In a statement, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) has urged employers to join a demonstration outside the city’s legislative council planned by the organizers of Sunday’s mass protest, calling it “ground for our next battle.”

Hong Kong lawmakers are expected on Wednesday to hear a second reading of the extradition bill, which would give China the power to extradite fugitives from the city.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has defended the bill, saying it is necessary in order for Hong Kong to meet its international obligations and that safeguards have been put in place to protect human rights. However, the HKCTU said on Tuesday that Lam is ignoring the will of the people.

“This government wants us to be frustrated and defeated by it but we are not. On the contrary, we want to let her (Lam) to know the protest on June 9th is only the beginning of this fight," HKCTU said.

“We need to make those shameless legislators from the pro-establishment camp and government officials who are betraying Hong Kong face the calls from the hundred thousand of people directly.”

On its website, the HKCTU said it represents more than 90 affiliates and 190,000 members in Hong Kong from the following sectors: property management, cleaning, transportation, aviation, domestic and personal services, food and beverage, construction, retail, theme parks, beauty, education, social welfare and civil servants.