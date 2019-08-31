Hong Kongers head to streets on 13th straight weekend of unrest
Petrol bombs thrown near government building
Protesters are throwing petrol bombs at the central government offices in Admiralty, where police have fired tear gas and water cannon.
Nearby a large number of riot police have gathered and appear poised to clear Harcourt Road, where the main group of protesters are.
Water cannon fired
Police have used a water cannon on protesters outside central government offices in Admiralty. A large white vehicle armed with the cannon could be seen firing over barricades at a large crowd of protesters who had gathered on Harcourt Road.
After several blasts of regular water, blue dye was fired by the cannon. Dye is used to mark protesters so they can be identified by police later on.
Petrol bomb thrown at police headquarters
Things are escalating quickly. While tear gas was being fired by police at crowds in Admiralty, protesters in nearby Wan Chai were seen throwing petrol bombs over a wall outside police headquarters.
Other protesters were aiming laser pointers at the police building.
Tear gas fired outside government offices
Police have released tear gas outside the Legislative Council building, near a large public area that has been closed since the complex was stormed by protesters earlier this summer.
A small group of protesters, some wielding laser pointers, had approached the barriers when tear gas was fired in their direction. One protester managed to throw a canister back over the barriers.
More tear gas was fired at protesters on nearby Harcourt Road as they tried to push up towards Tim Wa Avenue, where Hong Kong's central government offices are.
Protesters throw water balloons at police HQ
Protesters outside police headquarters in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district are throwing water balloons over a large wall.
On the street outside, other protesters have gathered a large number of metal barriers and seem poised to barricade the street.
People are currently marching in both directions
Unwilling to continue west towards where a large police presence has gathered outside the Chinese government's offices, protesters in central Hong Kong are currently marching in a loop.
By banning a planned march, police have left the protesters without a clear direction or destination, resulting in many people setting out by themselves -- and disrupting more roads in the process.
A group of three young protesters said they started in Southern Playground in Wan Chai, then marched to Central, and now are walking back.
“Sai Ying Pun is blocked and we heard police are blocking all the roads, and some protesters are occupying Causeway Bay but we just follow others," one told CNN. "We see that some are going back to Wan Chai and Causeway Bay. Heard protesters are even in North Point and Fortress Hill but we are not sure."
Protesters unfurl large 'Chinazi' flag
In Central, where protesters have blocked several major roads and are currently marching in both directions, a large Chinese flag -- modified so the yellow stars form a swastika -- has been unfurled.
"Chinazi" has become an increasingly popular insult for many protesters to aim at the regime in Beijing, which they accuse of abusing human rights. Some have criticized the term's use as disrespectful of the history of World War II, and China's own role in fighting fascism.
Leaderless protest looking well, leaderless
There is an air of uncertainty to today's protests. Slow to start compared to recent weeks, thousands of people are marching towards the city's Admiralty and Central districts. But numbers are much less than in recent weeks.
The arrests of top pro-democracy activists yesterday could have been expected to increase turnout, but today, as the rain continues to pour, protesters seem unsure of where to go or what to do.
One young male protester, who did not want to give a name, said he will march to Admiralty but probably won't push on to Sai Wan -- where a large police presence and water-filled barricades are waiting outside the Chinese government's offices.
Police have prepared for major crowds and unrest, closing and blocking several roads and deploying water cannon-armed trucks to the streets.
Large crowds in Central heading west
Thousands of people are marching west on Des Voeux Road towards Sheung Wan and China's Liaison Office, where large barricades were erected earlier.
Most of the crowd are dressed in black and some are wearing body armor. They are chanting "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times!"