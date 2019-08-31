Jerome Cohen, a professor of law at New York University and expert in Chinese legal matters, has weighed in on the arrests of leading Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners ahead of today's march.

"The timing of the arrests was evidently inspired by the desire to diminish the possibility of a major demonstration in defiance of the disapproval to hold it. The events that led to the arrest reportedly occurred on June 21. Why on August 30 did the arrests suddenly occur as everyone was preparing to hold the new demonstrations despite the refusal of approval? Not because Joshua et al were leading this Saturday’s preparations but because the authorities wanted to make clear to prospective violators what lies ahead for them if they take part despite non-approval. This is classic deterrence strategy."

