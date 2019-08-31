Hong Kongers head to streets on 13th straight weekend of unrest
Legal scholar: Activist arrests a 'classic deterrence strategy'
Jerome Cohen, a professor of law at New York University and expert in Chinese legal matters, has weighed in on the arrests of leading Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners ahead of today's march.
"The timing of the arrests was evidently inspired by the desire to diminish the possibility of a major demonstration in defiance of the disapproval to hold it. The events that led to the arrest reportedly occurred on June 21. Why on August 30 did the arrests suddenly occur as everyone was preparing to hold the new demonstrations despite the refusal of approval? Not because Joshua et al were leading this Saturday’s preparations but because the authorities wanted to make clear to prospective violators what lies ahead for them if they take part despite non-approval. This is classic deterrence strategy."
Streets near Chinese government offices on lockdown
Key roads around the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong's western district have been blocked with large water-filled barriers.
The office, China's de facto embassy in Hong Kong, has been a target of protests in the past. There was widespread outrage from Chinese officials after protesters pelted a government seal outside the office with black paint and attempted to force their way into the building.
Security around the area has been tight, but Saturday's barricades are a major escalation, blocking traffic on the main Des Voeux Road thoroughfare.
The Hong Kong Five Commandments
Today's main protest is taking place under the slogan “Calling One Hundred Thousands Christians Praying for Hong Kong Sinners.”
Above, a man dressed as Moses holds up "The Five Commandments," a list of key protest demands including an independent investigation into police brutality and the complete withdrawal of the now-shelved extradition bill which kicked off the protests months ago.
While religious themes have been consistent throughout the three months of unrest -- "Sing Hallelujah to the Lord" has been a key protest song -- Saturday's march is explicitly Christian themed. Organizers initially thought this would mean they wouldn't need to seek police permission.
Authorities later clarified however that an exemption for religious events only applied for rallies or gatherings, and would not cover a march. Soon after it began this afternoon, police said it was an "unauthorized assembly."
Five years ago today, China said no to open elections in Hong Kong
Today marks the anniversary of the August 31 Decision, a symbolic event in Hong Kong's political history. On this date in 2014, after years of promises that the chief executive would eventually be elected by universal suffrage, China's National People's Congress Standing Committee ruled that candidates must be first approved by a nominating committee, and all of them must "love the country and love Hong Kong."
Hong Kong's leaders said this was a step in the right direction, almost like universal suffrage, since each person would get a vote in the election, even if they couldn't choose the candidates. But pro-democracy activists saw the decision as a stifling of democracy.
In the later 2014 Umbrella Movement protests, a key demand was "true universal suffrage" both for choosing the chief executive and electing Hong Kong's legislature.
Fast forward five years: Little has changed since the 2014 protests. Frustrations simmered for years and reemerged this summer: Now protesters are back on the streets, calling for universal suffrage and political reform once again.
Hong Kong police arrested democracy activists yesterday
High-profile democracy activists were arrested by Hong Kong police yesterday, including 2014 Umbrella Movement leader Joshua Wong.
Wong, 22, was arrested Friday morning on charges of organizing, inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly, said his political party Demosisto.
In a statement, Demosisto said Wong was “forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street” outside a train station near his home at around 7:30 a.m. local time.
Agnes Chow, a former Demosisto Legislative Council candidate, was also arrested on Friday, the party confirmed. CNN has reached out to police for confirmation of the charges.
A high-profile anti-government figurehead, Andy Chan, not affiliated with Demosisto, was also arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday night, according to police. Police say that Chan has been charged with “suspicion of rioting” and “assaulting a police officer.”
Will protesters stop? Demosisto Vice Chairperson Isaac Cheng told CNN Friday that the government was trying to "spread fear" with the arrests and discourage people from attending demonstrations.
But Cheng says he believes people will continue protesting in the future, undaunted by the threat of arrest.
"Terror is not useful when you have hope," he said.
A gun shot, a masked attack and arrests. It's been a dramatic week in Hong Kong
It's been a dramatic week in Hong Kong. Here's a quick recap of the key events connected to the protest movement:
Sunday, August 25: A gunshot is fired by a police officer for the first time in the 3 months of unrest, as protesters lob petrol bombs and bricks at the authorities in a major escalation in violence.
Tuesday, August 27: A defiant Carrie Lam refuses to rule out invoking the Emergency Regulations Ordinance at a press conference. That ordinance would give the city's leader the power to pass any laws deemed "in the public interest" in times of danger.
Thursday, August 29: Jimmy Sham, of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which has organized Hong Kong’s largest protests, is attacked by masked men carrying baseball bats and knives in Kowloon. On the same day, police banned a rally and march planned by the CHRF for Saturday.
Friday, August 30: High-profile pro-democracy leaders are arrested in an apparent roundup of activists ahead of what will be the 13th consecutive weekend of mass protests.
Saturday, August 31: The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) canceled a planned mass march after it failed to get police permission. Despite this, thousands took to the streets regardless for wildcat marches and demonstrations.
A mass march planned for today was canceled
A mass rally was planned for today -- but organizers, the Civil Human Rights Front, canceled it after failing to secure permission from police.
“The right to march and the right to protest is a basic human right and is very important to all Hong Kong people,” said CHRF spokeswoman Bonnie Leung.
“Our first principle is always to protect all the participants and make sure that no one could bare legal consequences because of participating in a protest that we organize. Because of the appeal board’s decision we can see no way that we can keep this principle and also continue our march and protest. Therefore the CHRF has no option but to cancel the march tomorrow," Leung said.
CHRF was responsible for organizing mass peaceful protests that attracted hundreds of thousands of participants on June 9, June 16 and August 18.