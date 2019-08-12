Thousands of protesters have flooded Hong Kong's international airport. While the airport has been targeted in recent days, numbers have never approached the huge crowds seen today.

Monday's turnout comes follows a tumultuous night in Hong Kong, during which police fired tear gas and fought with protesters inside a subway station. Monday saw dozens of videos of alleged police brutality circulating, as well as photos of a woman shot in the face with an alleged bean bag round.

Unconfirmed reports the woman lost an eye as a result of the incident led to the slogan for today's protests: "an eye for an eye." Many protesters have also fashioned eye patches in reference to the woman's injury.

The huge upsurge in numbers comes after protests appeared to be dwindling somewhat on Saturday, as police refused to give permission for many requested marches and people did not, by and large, attempt to defy these rulings.

Any such trend appears to have now reversed, however, in response to the forceful tactics used Sunday. Any attempt to clear the airport by police could lead to an even bigger reaction.