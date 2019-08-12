Hong Kong airport cancels all departures in wake of protests
Almost 700 people have been arrested this summer
As some protesters embrace more extreme -- and sometimes violent -- tactics, police are beginning to make arrests.
Almost 700 people have been arrested since protests began on June 9, according to police, for a range of offenses including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons.
Those found guilty face up to ten years in jail. The youngest person charged is a 16-year-old girl.
As part of their list of core demands, protesters are demanding the government release those arrested and detained, and to drop all charges -- which the government appears to have no intention of doing.
What sparked the latest protest?
Thousands of protesters have flooded Hong Kong's international airport. While the airport has been targeted in recent days, numbers have never approached the huge crowds seen today.
Monday's turnout comes follows a tumultuous night in Hong Kong, during which police fired tear gas and fought with protesters inside a subway station. Monday saw dozens of videos of alleged police brutality circulating, as well as photos of a woman shot in the face with an alleged bean bag round.
Unconfirmed reports the woman lost an eye as a result of the incident led to the slogan for today's protests: "an eye for an eye." Many protesters have also fashioned eye patches in reference to the woman's injury.
The huge upsurge in numbers comes after protests appeared to be dwindling somewhat on Saturday, as police refused to give permission for many requested marches and people did not, by and large, attempt to defy these rulings.
Any such trend appears to have now reversed, however, in response to the forceful tactics used Sunday. Any attempt to clear the airport by police could lead to an even bigger reaction.
Here's what you need to know
Thousands of protesters are gathering at Hong Kong's International Airport, bracing for a potential police clear-out operation.
All flights departing Hong Kong have been canceled after thousands of protesters descended on the city's international airport. It is unknown at this point whether police will attempt to clear protesters from the airport.
- Escalating battle: Riot police fired tear gas inside a subway station last night after clashing with protesters -- but confrontation in the airport, one of the busiest in the world, would mark a huge escalation.
- Daily sit-ins: This is the fourth day of massive protests at the airport. Protesters began the sit-ins on Friday, in opposition to alleged police brutality and an extradition bill.
- Weekend of violence: This weekend was filled with violence -- as has become the norm. Police fired tear gas across several locations citywide on both Saturday and Sunday, and at least 9 people were injured yesterday.
All flights departing Hong Kong International airport have been cancelled effective immediately in wake of massive protests according to a statement posted on Cathay Pacific Airways website.
Thousands of anti-government protesters have descended on the airport, one of the world's busiest, thronging both the departures and arrivals halls and preventing normal operation.
The cancellations will have major repercussions both regionally and globally. Hong Kong's airport is a major regional hub, handling 1,100 passenger and cargo flights daily, with services between the city and about 200 international destinations.
What happens next?
There are fears police will attempt to clear the airport, which has become a prime target for protesters in recent days in part due to an assumption authorities would not be willing to use the tear gas and other forceful tactics they have deployed elsewhere.
The crowd at the airport is considerably different to that seen at other, more violent protests, with many more elderly people, and protesters not wearing the masks and protective gear which have become a common sight across the city.