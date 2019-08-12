As some protesters embrace more extreme -- and sometimes violent -- tactics, police are beginning to make arrests.

Almost 700 people have been arrested since protests began on June 9, according to police, for a range of offenses including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons.

Those found guilty face up to ten years in jail. The youngest person charged is a 16-year-old girl.

As part of their list of core demands, protesters are demanding the government release those arrested and detained, and to drop all charges -- which the government appears to have no intention of doing.