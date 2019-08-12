Hong Kong permanent resident Lawrence Hahn (left) said he was supposed to be flying to New York today. Ben Westcott/CNN

Milling about among the thousands of protesters at Hong Kong's international airport are many confused passengers who don't know what's happening with their flights, dozens of which have been cancelled this evening.

Hong Kong permanent resident Lawrence Hahn said he had arrived to find his flight canceled and no Cathay Pacific staff to be found.

"There's not a single Cathay staff member here," he said. "Not a single one."

He was supposed to be flying to New York.

Fitness worker Rachel Moon said she supported the protesters but shutting down the airport was too "extreme."

Kim Macaranas, right, expressed frustration at the lack of news. Helen Regan/CNN

Kim Macaranas, from Brisbane, shared Hahn and Moon's frustration. Her family's flight has been cancelled and they are just waiting for news.

"We are devastated there are no staff here to tell us what to do. Thats the worst of it. Stuck trying to ring our airlines and family in Australia trying to rebook. Got told to come early but they should have known and told us. Have had to put data on -- no signal," she told CNN.

There are long queues for the toilets and 7/11 convenience stores, with few places to get water or other supplies.

"We are waiting to hear what's happened, do we get on a flight later? Do we wait? Family in Australia are trying to find out," she said, adding that airline staff were "very rude."

"There are no loudspeakers giving us information," Macaranas said. "We love Hong Kong but it does change our whole perspective. I understand the protests but this is not helping tourism."