Hong Kong grounds all flights as protest paralyzes airport
Tourists stranded without information
Milling about among the thousands of protesters at Hong Kong's international airport are many confused passengers who don't know what's happening with their flights, dozens of which have been cancelled this evening.
Hong Kong permanent resident Lawrence Hahn said he had arrived to find his flight canceled and no Cathay Pacific staff to be found.
"There's not a single Cathay staff member here," he said. "Not a single one."
He was supposed to be flying to New York.
Fitness worker Rachel Moon said she supported the protesters but shutting down the airport was too "extreme."
Kim Macaranas, from Brisbane, shared Hahn and Moon's frustration. Her family's flight has been cancelled and they are just waiting for news.
"We are devastated there are no staff here to tell us what to do. Thats the worst of it. Stuck trying to ring our airlines and family in Australia trying to rebook. Got told to come early but they should have known and told us. Have had to put data on -- no signal," she told CNN.
There are long queues for the toilets and 7/11 convenience stores, with few places to get water or other supplies.
"We are waiting to hear what's happened, do we get on a flight later? Do we wait? Family in Australia are trying to find out," she said, adding that airline staff were "very rude."
"There are no loudspeakers giving us information," Macaranas said. "We love Hong Kong but it does change our whole perspective. I understand the protests but this is not helping tourism."
Flights to Hong Kong are also being canceled
Flights departing from Hong Kong have been grounded -- but incoming flights are also being diverted or canceled.
At Bangkok Airport, this sign is notifying travelers that Cathay Pacific flights CX708 and CX704, scheduled to depart at 5:30 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. Hong Kong time, have been canceled due to the Hong Kong airport shutdown.
Why are protesters targeting the airport?
Hong Kong's international airport -- one of the busiest in Asia -- had emerged as a key protest target before today's mass gathering, as anti-government demonstrators looked to take their message directly to the international community.
At the airport over the weekend, leaflets in Chinese, English, French, Korean, Japanese and other languages were handed out to arriving international visitors, explaining the causes of the unrest -- as protesters see it -- and the demands of the opposition movement.
Showcasing the slick design that has characterized the protests, other pamphlets and posters also advertised planned demonstrations as "new tourist spots," handed out airline tickets "to freedom" and advised tourists what to do if they were caught in the protests during their visit.
The economy takes a hit: While China is Hong Kong's most important trading partner, the city is an international business and financial hub, and the economy is already showing signs of hurting as a result of the protests.
Businesses, both international and local, in Hong Kong have also faced pressure and accusations of acting in concert or sympathizing with the protesters. Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship carrier and a major local employer, has been ordered by Chinese aviation authorities to ban staff who took part in protests from traveling to China.
The PR battle: By appealing to the international community, and making sure it is their message that most foreigners are seeing, protesters have shown themselves adept at public relations. Meanwhile despite carrying out regular press briefings, the Hong Kong government has at times appeared at a loss as to how to engage with residents and protesters.
Here's what the airport looks like right now
More than 5,000 people have been camping out at the Hong Kong airport all day.
For now, the atmosphere remains relaxed -- with many of the young protesters standing around in small groups chatting.
Some have sprawled out on the airport floor, which has been covered with protest signs and banners -- most of which take aim at the police, who protesters accuse of using excessive brutal force.
Thousands of protesters wearing black are occupying the airport -- and hundreds more are coming
Thousands of demonstrators in black are sitting in the airport, while hundreds more are walking over to join the protest.
Earlier today, there were baggage carts and barriers blocking access to the check-in area -- but protesters broke through and are now in both the arrivals and departures hall.
Travelers have been caught in the mix -- but protesters are trying to help them out. This afternoon, they cleared the way and opened a path in the crowd every time a passenger needed to get through to the check-in counters.
Still, the sheer number of protesters has thrown the airport into chaos. Even if protesters can get through the crowds, check-in services are now shut down and all departing flights have been canceled.
Hong Kong's airport is one of the busiest in the world, handling 1,100 passenger and cargo flights daily, with services between the city and about 200 international destinations.
180 flights from Hong Kong to Boston, Taipei, and more are canceled
Around 180 flights leaving Hong Kong International Airport from now until the early hours of Tuesday morning have been canceled, according to the airport’s website. The first scheduled departure now shown is a Hong Kong Airlines flight to Haikou, China, at 7 a.m. tomorrow.
Travelers heading to the airport have no idea if their flights are canceled
The Airport Express, the public train many use to reach the airport, isn’t much more crowded right now than on a normal busy day.
But at the station in central Hong Kong, from where the train departs, groups are congregating around flight displays, and looking for information on their phones, trying to figure out their next steps. Some are simply taking pictures of all the cancellations in red.
“It’s really inconvenient for people. I didn’t realize it would reach this type of magnitude,” said university student Meagan Scantlebury.
Scantlebury and her brother, Julian, grew up in Hong Kong but study in the UK and Australia, respectively. Neither of them know if their flights have been canceled.
While both said they haven't been scared by the violence that has rocked Hong Kong in recent weeks, they admitted to being worried about what could happen at the airport this evening.