Hong Kong airport cancels all departures in wake of protests
180 flights from Hong Kong to Boston, Taipei, and more are canceled
Around 180 flights leaving Hong Kong International Airport from now until the early hours of Tuesday morning have been canceled, according to the airport’s website. The first scheduled departure now shown is a Hong Kong Airlines flight to Haikou, China, at 7 a.m. tomorrow.
Travelers heading to the airport have no idea if their flights are canceled
The Airport Express, the public train many use to reach the airport, isn’t much more crowded right now than on a normal busy day.
But at the station in central Hong Kong, from where the train departs, groups are congregating around flight displays, and looking for information on their phones, trying to figure out their next steps. Some are simply taking pictures of all the cancellations in red.
“It’s really inconvenient for people. I didn’t realize it would reach this type of magnitude,” said university student Meagan Scantlebury.
Scantlebury and her brother, Julian, grew up in Hong Kong but study in the UK and Australia, respectively. Neither of them know if their flights have been canceled.
While both said they haven't been scared by the violence that has rocked Hong Kong in recent weeks, they admitted to being worried about what could happen at the airport this evening.
Police won't rule out using tear gas at airport
At a press conference this afternoon, a Hong Kong police spokesman would not rule out using tear gas at the airport, where thousands of protesters have gathered and flights have been cancelled ahead of a potential clearance operation.
Responding to a question whether police would use teargas to clear the crowd or in the instance of violence, a spokesman said they "will employ suitable means."
Is it safe to visit Hong Kong?
With the airport now closed and tear gas being fired across the city almost every weekend, many travelers are wondering -- is it still safe to visit Hong Kong?
Several countries including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore have already issued travel advisories, warning of "violent clashes" between pro-democracy protesters and police.
The Hong Kong Tourism Commission has said the city is still open to travelers. And key major attractions such as the Peak Tram, the Ladies' Market and the Star Ferry, which takes passengers across the Victoria Harbor to Kowloon, have been unaffected.
But there are signs the mass protests are having an impact on tourism.
Between June 16 and July 13, during which time there were several huge demonstrations, flight bookings to Hong Kong from Asia fell by 5.4% on the same period last year, according to analysis firm ForwardKeys.
Crowds are streaming toward the airport to join the protests
There are already thousands of people at Hong Kong's International Airport, but even more protesters are heading over. The roads have been blocked, with traffic at a standstill, so crowds of hundreds are walking.
Crowds are mostly young and dressed in black, the color of the protest movement.
There are already thousands of protesters inside the airport, with the main arrival and departure halls nearing capacity.
Almost 700 people have been arrested this summer
As some protesters embrace more extreme -- and sometimes violent -- tactics, police are beginning to make arrests.
Almost 700 people have been arrested since protests began on June 9, according to police, for a range of offenses including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons.
Those found guilty face up to ten years in jail. The youngest person charged is a 16-year-old girl.
As part of their list of core demands, protesters are demanding the government release those arrested and detained, and to drop all charges -- which the government appears to have no intention of doing.
What sparked the latest protest?
Thousands of protesters have flooded Hong Kong's international airport. While the airport has been targeted in recent days, numbers have never approached the huge crowds seen today.
Monday's turnout comes follows a tumultuous night in Hong Kong, during which police fired tear gas and fought with protesters inside a subway station. Monday saw dozens of videos of alleged police brutality circulating, as well as photos of a woman shot in the face with an alleged bean bag round.
Unconfirmed reports the woman lost an eye as a result of the incident led to the slogan for today's protests: "an eye for an eye." Many protesters have also fashioned eye patches in reference to the woman's injury.
The huge upsurge in numbers comes after protests appeared to be dwindling somewhat on Saturday, as police refused to give permission for many requested marches and people did not, by and large, attempt to defy these rulings.
Any such trend appears to have now reversed, however, in response to the forceful tactics used Sunday. Any attempt to clear the airport by police could lead to an even bigger reaction.