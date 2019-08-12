Meagan and Justin Scantlebury, Hong Kongers who are studying abroad and heading to the airport. Joshua Berlinger/CNN

The Airport Express, the public train many use to reach the airport, isn’t much more crowded right now than on a normal busy day.

But at the station in central Hong Kong, from where the train departs, groups are congregating around flight displays, and looking for information on their phones, trying to figure out their next steps. Some are simply taking pictures of all the cancellations in red.

All departing flights have been canceled in Hong Kong. Joshua Berlinger/CNN

“It’s really inconvenient for people. I didn’t realize it would reach this type of magnitude,” said university student Meagan Scantlebury.

Scantlebury and her brother, Julian, grew up in Hong Kong but study in the UK and Australia, respectively. Neither of them know if their flights have been canceled.

While both said they haven't been scared by the violence that has rocked Hong Kong in recent weeks, they admitted to being worried about what could happen at the airport this evening.