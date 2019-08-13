Flights canceled again in more Hong Kong airport chaos
Cathay Pacific suspends a second employee
Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship airline, has suspended a second person for misuse of company information.
It follows a Monday warning from the airline to its staff that those who "support or participate in illegal protests" in Hong Kong could be fired.
In a statement sent to CNN from Cathay Pacific’s Corporate Affairs Department, the company said an officer was suspended from operating Flight CX216 on August 12, which flies from Manchester, England, to Hong Kong.
The company did not disclose specifics of the violation but said it has a “zero-tolerance approach to issues involving operational and aviation safety.”
Cathay Pacific said last week that it had removed a pilot from duty in July who had been arrested during one of the protests.
The city's largest airline outlined its "zero tolerance" approach in a memo sent days after Chinese authorities took steps to prevent Cathay workers who participate in protests from flying to mainland China or passing through the country's airspace. Cathay said that it would comply with that rule.
"It is important to remember that actions and words of our employees made outside of working hours can have a significant effect on the company," CEO Rupert Hogg told employees. The airline shared a copy of the memo with CNN.
China's Civil Aviation Administration said Friday that it would ban Cathay employees who support or take part in "illegal demonstrations, protests and violent attacks, as well as those who have had radical behaviors" from working on flights in China's airspace.
Confused and conflicted: View from a passenger
Travelers say they are struggling to get information on the Hong Kong airport chaos that has stricken outbound flights amid ongoing unrest in the city.
Loic, who works for a French company across the border in Shenzhen but lives in Hong Kong, says he is trying to fly to Paris for a holiday but cannot see if his flight will proceed.
The 33-year-old says he is unable to get hold of his airline -- and his flight is still listed as postponed.
“Personally I’m very affected so I don’t like it, but then so many people fighting for something I don’t know what is best -- my personal interest or the full community," he said. “I don’t know what I can do."
Why Hong Kong is protesting
Hong Kong's protest movement began in early June, sparked by a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.
The movement has expanded in scope since, with protesters now demanding greater democracy and an inquiry into alleged police brutality. The unrest -- now in its 11th week -- has seen protesters and police clash numerous times.
Beijing, meanwhile, has criticized the actions of protesters. On Monday, a top Chinese official said the protests "had begun to show signs of terrorism."
Update on flight cancellations
Hong Kong airport has canceled all outbound flights that have not completed the check-in process, the airport authority said.
Flights that completed the check-in process before the authority canceled check-in services at 4:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) local time will continue operations.
All inbound flights will continue to operate as scheduled.
Previously, Hong Kong’s Airport Authority told CNN that all outbound flights were canceled as of 5:15 p.m. local time.
"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today ... airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process. Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport," the airport authority said in a statement.
Cathay Pacific's parent company calls for "restoration of law and order"
Swire Pacific, the parent company of Hong Kong flagship airline Cathay Pacific, is calling for “the restoration of law and order" in the city.
“Swire Pacific is deeply concerned by the ongoing violence and disruption impacting Hong Kong. We resolutely support the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Chief Executive and the Police in their efforts to restore law and order. We condemn all illegal activities and violent behaviour, which seriously undermine the fundamental principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ as enshrined in the Basic Law. All that is special about Hong Kong -- its flourishing economy and the safe home it provides for our people and families -- rests on a strong and respected rule of law. We must act now to stop the violence and preserve the stability, peace and prosperity of Hong Kong.”
One of world's largest airports grinds to a halt -- again
In the past year, Hong Kong International Airport handled 74.7 million passengers -- an average of 205,000 people every day.
The airport sees 1,100 passenger and cargo flights daily between about 200 international destinations.
But for the second straight day, it has been thrown into chaos by protesters.
Passengers have attempted to break through demonstrator blockades at security gates -- but many haven't been able to get through.
"Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport," the Hong Kong Airport Authority said in a statement. "The Airport Emergency Centre has been activated."
Hong Kong on the "brink of no return," city leader warns
Just hours before Hong Kong airport canceled all flights for the second day in a row, Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned the ongoing protests were plunging the city into dangerous territory.
"Riot activities (have) pushed Hong Kong to the brink of no return," Lam said at a press conference today.
"The only thing we have to do is to go against violence and rebuild the city."
Lam has been a primary target for protesters. One of the main "five demands" of Hong Kong's protest movement calls for her resignation.
But both the Hong Kong and Chinese governments have made it clear she isn't going anywhere.