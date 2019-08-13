Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship airline, has suspended a second person for misuse of company information.

It follows a Monday warning from the airline to its staff that those who "support or participate in illegal protests" in Hong Kong could be fired.

In a statement sent to CNN from Cathay Pacific’s Corporate Affairs Department, the company said an officer was suspended from operating Flight CX216 on August 12, which flies from Manchester, England, to Hong Kong.

The company did not disclose specifics of the violation but said it has a “zero-tolerance approach to issues involving operational and aviation safety.”

Cathay Pacific said last week that it had removed a pilot from duty in July who had been arrested during one of the protests.

The city's largest airline outlined its "zero tolerance" approach in a memo sent days after Chinese authorities took steps to prevent Cathay workers who participate in protests from flying to mainland China or passing through the country's airspace. Cathay said that it would comply with that rule.

"It is important to remember that actions and words of our employees made outside of working hours can have a significant effect on the company," CEO Rupert Hogg told employees. The airline shared a copy of the memo with CNN.

China's Civil Aviation Administration said Friday that it would ban Cathay employees who support or take part in "illegal demonstrations, protests and violent attacks, as well as those who have had radical behaviors" from working on flights in China's airspace.