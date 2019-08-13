Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights

A tourist gives her luggage to security guards as she tries to enter the departures gate during another demonstration by pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13. Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

In the past year, Hong Kong International Airport handled 74.7 million passengers -- an average of 205,000 people every day.

The airport sees 1,100 passenger and cargo flights daily between about 200 international destinations.

But for the second straight day, it has been thrown into chaos by protesters.

Passengers have attempted to break through demonstrator blockades at security gates -- but many haven't been able to get through.

"Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport," the Hong Kong Airport Authority said in a statement. "The Airport Emergency Centre has been activated."