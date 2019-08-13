Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
One of world's largest airports grinds to a halt -- again
In the past year, Hong Kong International Airport handled 74.7 million passengers -- an average of 205,000 people every day.
The airport sees 1,100 passenger and cargo flights daily between about 200 international destinations.
But for the second straight day, it has been thrown into chaos by protesters.
Passengers have attempted to break through demonstrator blockades at security gates -- but many haven't been able to get through.
"Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport," the Hong Kong Airport Authority said in a statement. "The Airport Emergency Centre has been activated."
Hong Kong on the "brink of no return," city leader warns
Just hours before Hong Kong airport canceled all flights for the second day in a row, Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned the ongoing protests were plunging the city into dangerous territory.
"Riot activities (have) pushed Hong Kong to the brink of no return," Lam said at a press conference today.
"The only thing we have to do is to go against violence and rebuild the city."
Lam has been a primary target for protesters. One of the main "five demands" of Hong Kong's protest movement calls for her resignation.
But both the Hong Kong and Chinese governments have made it clear she isn't going anywhere.
BREAKING: Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
For the second day in a row, Hong Kong International Airport has taken the extraordinary step of canceling all outbound flights due to protesters.
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority told CNN that all outbound flights were cancelled as of 5:15 p.m. (local).
After the announcement was made over intercom, protesters could be heard cheering and yelling pro-democracy phrases including, “Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom” and “Hong Kong, add oil.”
Check-in suspended at Hong Kong airport for second day in a row
Check-in services have been suspended at Hong Kong International Airport due to protester disruptions, according to a statement published by Cathay Pacific Airways.
Hundreds of protesters have blocked the security check points at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, stopping passengers from reaching their gates.
Cathay Pacific said it was informed by the Airport Authority that all check-in operations were suspended and that “there is a potential for further flights disruptions at short notice.”
The statement warns customers to postpone non-essential travel from Hong Kong through Wednesday and not to proceed to the airport.