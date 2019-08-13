Beijing's intervention "inevitable" if Hong Kong can't restore order, state media editor says

As protesters continue to block Hong Kong International Airport, the editor of Chinese state media tabloid Global Times has again warned of a possible military crackdown.

Editor Hu Xijin said on his official Twitter account that it would be best if "Hong Kong can restore order by itself."

"(But) if the development of the situation suggests there is no such hope, Beijing's intervention will be inevitable," he said.

"It's a hard choice, but once it becomes the decision, it will be a firm one"

Beneath his tweet, he posted pictures of Chinese armored personnel carriers.