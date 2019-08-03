Hong Kong protesters swarm Mong Kok

Today marks the third consecutive day of protests -- on Friday, a group of civil servants met in the city's central business district, calling for the government to respect the "five demands" of the protesters, which include greater democracy and an investigation into police conduct.

It came after thousands of financial workers gathered in the same location on Thursday night in support of the protest movement.

There are also demonstrations planned for the coming days, including general strikes and protests in seven of Hong Kong's districts on Monday.