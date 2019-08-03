Hong Kong protesters swarm Mong Kok
The Mong Kok march has started
Protesters have started marching from Mong Kok's Anchor Street Playground.
March leaders are holding a black banner that reads, "Police have too much power."
All around them, crowds are chanting, "Hong Kong, add oil" -- a local rallying call.
Protesters spent the last hour in the playground, distributing food and supplies. Speakers and organizers addressed the crowd, with bands playing in the streets.
Crowds arrived quickly, spilling out into the surrounding area.
Protesters are handing out gas masks in Mong Kok
The atmosphere in Mong Kok is calm and peaceful at the moment -- but some protesters are prepared in case the situation escalates.
The protesters are wearing hard hats and face masks, and are handing out gas masks. Dramatic images of tear gas filling residential areas, as pro-democracy protesters engage in street battles with police, have been beamed around the world in recent weeks.
Mong Kok shops are closed, hotels warn guests of protests
Many Mong Kok shops are closed today in anticipation of the anti-extradition bill, anti-government march, which has just kicked off.
Local hotels are also taking precautions. One hotel in Kowloon, about a mile from where protesters have gathered, distributed notices warning guests of the ongoing protests.
"You are in Hong Kong during turbulent times," the notice said. "This is not your typical Hong Kong experience but it is still one incredible country to explore and enjoy."
The notice also listed the areas where protests are planned in the coming weeks, warning visitors to avoid those locations.
Read it here:
Protesters are marching in Mong Kok, one of the world's most densely populated areas
Today's anti-government, anti-extradition bill protest is taking place in the district of Mong Kok, one of the most crowded places in the world -- its population density reaches up to 130,000 people per square kilometer (52,000 per square mile)
The rally was given last-minute permission by the police late Friday. Though the official protest route is expected to skirt the main residential and shopping areas, an influx of thousands could pose difficulties for protest planners and police.
A gathering in support of the Hong Kong police is also being held on Saturday in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, titled "Give Peace a Chance."
Local restaurants feed hungry protesters
As protesters gather in Mong Kok's Anchor Street Playground, waiting for the anti-extradition bill march to begin, they're passing around a treat -- fried chicken.
Protesters told CNN the trays of fried chicken had been supplied by local restaurants.
There are other free food items being passed around -- water, buns, biscuits, muesli and granola bars, and sports drinks.
Families marching in Mong Kok: "We want our son to understand what is going on"
At the Mong Kok rally, there are many young people dressed in black -- the color associated with the protests -- as well as plenty of families and children.
One man surnamed Yu, there with his wife and 11-year-old son, told CNN he was attending because the government still hadn't responded to protester demands.
"We are pessimistic about Hong Kong but we still have to come out because if we don’t, we lose our last slither of hope," he said.
He said they would go home if violence broke out, but "we are out there because we want our son to understand what is going on in Hong Kong now."
“If the police did not disperse protesters the way they did, violence would not have escalated. We are angry about it and we understand why protesters are angry as well and reacted the way they did," he said.
“It pains us to see so many young students being hurt, arrested and possibly lose their futures.”
Here's what it looks like on the ground in Mong Kok
As pro-democracy, anti-government protesters gather in Mong Kok, the atmosphere is light. A band is playing music on the street, and organizers are passing out free food and water.
Anchor Playground, where the march is set to begin at 3 p.m. local time, is now packed -- it's a sea of black shirts, yellow press vests and protective yellow hard hats.
People are also waving Taiwan, UK, US and Hong Kong colonial flags.