Hong Kong protesters swarm Mong Kok district
WATCH: Thousands march in Mong Kok
Thousands of protesters are marching in Mong Kok, towards the designated end point of Cherry Street Park.
It is one of two rallies today -- a pro-police assembly is taking place in Causeway Bay's Victoria Park, across the harbor from Mong Kok.
Watch the Mong Kok march:
Protesters to police: "Don't shoot our kids"
Many Mong Kok protesters are holding signs bearing slogans and art. Some of them are directly aimed at the police, who protesters accuse of using excessive force and brutality.
One sign reads, "Hong Kong police, keep calm, please don't fire."
Another reads, "Don't shoot our kids. Shame on police."
The protests are hurting Hong Kong tourism
As the Hong Kong protests continue with no end in sight, the city's tourism industry has taken a hit.
Flight bookings down: Between June 16 and July 13, flight bookings to Hong Kong from Asia fell by 5.4% compared to the same period last year, according to analysis firm ForwardKeys.
Before the protests kicked off in early June, flight bookings to the city were up 6.6% in the first six months of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018.
However, bookings have picked up slightly in recent weeks, the research firm found.
Is Hong Kong safe to visit? Several countries, including the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the UAE, have issued demonstration alerts to citizens.
That has some tourists worried. A quick search of social media platforms such as Twitter throws up numerous examples of people asking whether it is safe to visit the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
A spokesperson from the city's Tourism Commission said the majority of protests were peaceful. However residents and tourists have been caught in the fray -- one tourist told CNN he was tear gassed by police while trying to find his hotel.
Three days of protests in a row
Today marks the third consecutive day of protests -- on Friday, a group of civil servants met in the city's central business district, calling for the government to respect the "five demands" of the protesters, which include greater democracy and an investigation into police conduct.
It came after thousands of financial workers gathered in the same location on Thursday night in support of the protest movement.
There are also demonstrations planned for the coming days, including general strikes and protests in seven of Hong Kong's districts on Monday.
The Mong Kok march has started
Protesters have started marching from Mong Kok's Anchor Street Playground.
March leaders are holding a black banner that reads, "Police have too much power."
All around them, crowds are chanting, "Hong Kong, add oil" -- a local rallying call.
Protesters spent the last hour in the playground, distributing food and supplies. Speakers and organizers addressed the crowd, with bands playing in the streets.
Crowds arrived quickly, spilling out into the surrounding area.
Protesters are handing out gas masks in Mong Kok
The atmosphere in Mong Kok is calm and peaceful at the moment -- but some protesters are prepared in case the situation escalates.
The protesters are wearing hard hats and face masks, and are handing out gas masks. Dramatic images of tear gas filling residential areas, as pro-democracy protesters engage in street battles with police, have been beamed around the world in recent weeks.
Mong Kok shops are closed, hotels warn guests of protests
Many Mong Kok shops are closed today in anticipation of the anti-extradition bill, anti-government march, which has just kicked off.
Local hotels are also taking precautions. One hotel in Kowloon, about a mile from where protesters have gathered, distributed notices warning guests of the ongoing protests.
"You are in Hong Kong during turbulent times," the notice said. "This is not your typical Hong Kong experience but it is still one incredible country to explore and enjoy."
The notice also listed the areas where protests are planned in the coming weeks, warning visitors to avoid those locations.
Read it here: