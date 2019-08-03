Hong Kong protesters swarm Mong Kok district

The scene greeting passengers arriving at Hong Kong's international airport during protests. Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

As the Hong Kong protests continue with no end in sight, the city's tourism industry has taken a hit.

Flight bookings down: Between June 16 and July 13, flight bookings to Hong Kong from Asia fell by 5.4% compared to the same period last year, according to analysis firm ForwardKeys.

Before the protests kicked off in early June, flight bookings to the city were up 6.6% in the first six months of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018.

However, bookings have picked up slightly in recent weeks, the research firm found.

Is Hong Kong safe to visit? Several countries, including the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the UAE, have issued demonstration alerts to citizens.

That has some tourists worried. A quick search of social media platforms such as Twitter throws up numerous examples of people asking whether it is safe to visit the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

A spokesperson from the city's Tourism Commission said the majority of protests were peaceful. However residents and tourists have been caught in the fray -- one tourist told CNN he was tear gassed by police while trying to find his hotel.