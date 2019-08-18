Protesters queue for the eastbound Island Line at Admiralty station in Hong Kong Eric Cheung

Crowds of people heading to the protest in Victoria Park are filling up the subway station in Admiralty district -- one of the main transit points between Kowloon and Hong Kong Island.

This is the queue for the eastbound Island Line at Admiralty station, as protesters head to Tin Hau or Causeway Bay to join the protest.

The Mass Transit Railway (MTR) corporation issued an alert Sunday warning that large numbers of passengers were causing overcrowding at station platforms and that "Island Line trains might not stop at certain stations." It cautioned passengers that longer wait times at some stations are expected.