Former journalist Everett says he want to peacefully march in Victoria Park on Sunday. Joshua Berlinger/CNN

Former journalist Everett, who now works in PR, says that he's joining the protest in Victoria Park today to fight peacefully for his rights.

Everett wears a sign on his forehead asking Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's Chief Executive, to step down, and says he's against any violence during the protests.

"Misconduct of police ... its an even worse problem than the extradition bill," he said.

Hong Kong protests initially kicked off 11 weeks ago in opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. In the ensuing weeks protesters' demands have expanded to include an independent inquiry into police misconduct, dropping of riot charges and to free arrested protesters, Lam's resignation, and greater democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Everett says the violence at the airport on Tuesday, when a mob detained a man accused of being an undercover cop, cost the protesters, but he believes they haven't lost their way.