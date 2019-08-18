Hong Kong police have sent SMS message to members of the public advising them of today's protest in Victoria Park.

"Police appeal," the message reads. "Major public event at Victoria Park this PM, stay tuned to media and police updates."

The messages come after local broadcaster RTHK reported that police would be sending out alerts during mass demonstrations to raise awareness and for safety reasons.

Police said that due to the high number of people in Hong Kong -- 7.5 million live in the city -- that residents may get the messages at different times during the day, according to RTHK.