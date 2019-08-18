Organizers say 1.7 million people took part in today's mass demonstration

Protest organizers the Civil Human Rights Front estimate that 1.7 million people turned out for today's mass demonstration.

Police have told CNN they do not yet have their own estimate for crowd size and CNN cannot independently confirm the organizers’ figures.

The number, if accurate, would represent a strong rebuke to those who claimed the movement had lost broad public support.

Speaking to the press in Victoria Park, the CHRF said they counted 1.7 million people in Causeway Bay and Tin Hau districts as well as Victoria Park.

The group said the number could be even higher as they believe more people were protesting who could not reach the areas listed above.

On June 9, days before the controversial extradition bill was due to have its second reading, organizers estimated the crowd size for that march to be more than 1 million, while police put the number at 240,000. At another march on June 16, organizers estimated that around 2 million had taken part, but police said 338,000 people had followed the original protest route.