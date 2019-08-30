Hong Kong protest leaders arrested before weekend rallies
Arrests come ahead of 13th weekend of protests
The arrests of high-profile pro-democracy leaders come ahead of what will be the 13th consecutive weekend of mass protests in the Asian financial hub.
What protesters want: The protests started in June over a controversial extradition law, but have now expanded into five demands: Fully withdraw the extradition bill, set up an independent inquiry to probe police brutality, withdraw the characterization of protests as "riots," release those arrested at protests, and implement universal suffrage in Hong Kong.
Who they are: The movement has seen participants and supporters across all demographics, but those on the front lines are largely young students, teenagers, and millennials. There is no centralized leadership or figureheads within the movement -- they pride themselves on being democratic, leaderless, and flexible.
Summer of discontent: Around 900 people have been arrested since mass demonstrations began on June 9, according to police, for a range of offenses including "taking part in a riot," unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and possession of offensive weapons. The youngest person arrested is 12 years old.
Where it's all going: Nobody really knows. Protests are becoming volatile as fear and suspicion spread, and police ramp up arrests and crackdowns. Violence has been escalating for weeks, and it could yet continue as both sides dig in.
Joshua Wong was only recently released from prison
Pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong been a prominent fixture during the recent leaderless protests, giving international media appearances and commentary on his Twitter feed.
Born in 1996, eight months before control of Hong Kong was handed over from the UK to China, Wong has spent most of his adolescence and all of his early adulthood fighting against what he and others say is increasing encroachment by Beijing.
A student leader during 2014's Occupy protests -- which called for universal suffrage in Hong Kong -- Wong became something of an international figurehead for the movement, and even appeared on the cover of Time magazine. His role in the protests later became the subject of the 2017 Netflix documentary, "Teenager vs. Superpower."
But his involvement as head of the 2014 movement has landed him in jail several times.
In June, Wong was released from prison a day after hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers took to the streets to march against an extradition bill with China. He walked free after serving one month of a two month sentence related to the 2014 protests.
In August 2017, Wong, and two other leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, were sentenced to between six and eight months in prison for public order offenses stemming from the 2014 protests, which shut down parts of the city for several months.
They were originally given community service and suspended sentences, but an appeals court controversially upgraded that to prison time. A decision in February 2018 quashed their prison sentences and reinstated the initial ruling.
It's the second arrest for Andy Chan this month
Andy Chan, one of the pro-democracy leaders arrested today, founded the now-outlawed pro-independence Hong Kong National Party.
The Hong Kong National Party was banned last year on national security grounds, an unprecedented move that critics say was politically motivated.
Last year, Security Secretary John Lee said the party had spread hatred against mainland Chinese immigrants and advocated an "armed revolution" for Hong Kong independence.
The ban made it illegal to be a member of Hong Kong National Party, act on its behalf, or raise funds for it. Offenders could face three years in jail and fines of up to $12,000.
The party was dissolved shortly after Chan participated in a controversial talk at Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club, which pro-Beijing groups tried to pressure the club to cancel. Financial Times journalist Victor Mallet chaired the talk, and was subsequently abruptly denied a work visa for Hong Kong.
Second arrest this summer: Chan was arrested earlier this month for possession of offensive weapons and suspected bomb-making materials, after a police raid on an an industrial building uncovered materials used to make Molotov cocktails, six arrows, two bows and two softball bats, according to Hong Kong police.
Two Demosisto members have been arrested, organization confirms
On Friday, there was confusion within Demosisto over whether an arrest warrant had been issued for former party chair Ivan Lam.
The group later tweeted that he had not been arrested. CNN has not confirmed Lam’s whereabouts and has reached out to police for comment.
Agnes Chow was barred from running for office
Agnes Chow, one of the pro-democracy leaders arrested in a targeted roundup today, was a leading figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Umbrella Revolution.
The 22-year-old was a former Legislative Council candidate of Joshua Wong's political party Demosisto, but was barred from standing in a 2018 by-election.
All prospective candidates had to sign a declaration acknowledging China's sovereignty over Hong Kong and disavowing the city's independence. Chow had signed it the declaration -- but was barred from standing, due to Demosisto's position that Hong Kongers be allowed to decide their future, including voting on a potential break from China.
Chow had hoped to fill the seat of her party-mate Nathan Law, who was one of six lawmakers disqualified in 2017 in a heated controversy.
Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists
High-profile democracy activists have been arrested by Hong Kong police, including 2014 Umbrella Revolution leader Joshua Wong.
Wong, 22, was arrested Friday morning on charges of organizing, inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly, said the Demosisto political party.
Demosisto wrote on Twitter that Wong was “forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street” close to a train station, around 7:30 a.m. local time.
Agnes Chow, a former Demosisto Legislative Council candidate was also arrested on Friday, the party confirmed. CNN has reached out to police for confirmation of the charges.
A high-profile anti-government figurehead, Andy Chan, not affiliated with Demosisto, was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday night, according to police.
Police say that Chan has been charged with “suspicion of rioting” and “assaulting a police officer.”