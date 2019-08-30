Three high-profile democracy activists have been arrested by Hong Kong police, including 2014 Umbrella Revolution leader Joshua Wong, according to lawyers from their political party.

Wong, 22, was arrested Friday morning on charges of organizing, inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly, said the Demosisto political party.

Demosisto wrote on Twitter that Wong was “forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street” close to a train station, around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Agnes Chow, a former Demosisto Legislative Council candidate, and former party chair Ivan Lam were also arrested on Friday, the party confirmed.

A fourth high-profile anti-government figurehead, Andy Chan, not affiliated with Demosisto, was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday night, according to police.

Police say that Chan has been charged with “suspicion of rioting” and “assaulting a police officer.”