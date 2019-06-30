World
Hong Kong protesters clash with police over China extradition bill

By Ben Westcott, Jessie Yeung, James Griffiths, Julia Hollingsworth and Steve George, CNN

Updated 9:31 p.m. ET, June 30, 2019
1 min ago

Carrie Lam: Hong Kong government "has a lot to improve"

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a press conference on June 18, 2019.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam spoke at the Monday flag-raising ceremony that kicked off the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

"Two years ago, at the inaugural ceremony of the fifth term SAR government, I solemnly pledged that in response to the new circumstances and conflicts in society at that time, I would do everything within my ability to identify the crux of the issues, to ease anxiety in the community, and to pave the way forward for Hong Kong," she said.

Lam added that the last month of protests against the controversial extradition bill had reminded her to "listen patiently" and "be open and accommodating."

She pledged to improve the government's communication with Hong Kong people.

"I know that the government has a lot to improve," she said. "We will continue to listen to the community’s views and make continuous improvement to our work."

20 min ago

What you need to know about the extradition bill

Hong Kong protesters at a rally against the extradition bill on June 26, 2019.
Today's protests might see a higher turnout than previous July 1 demonstrations -- after all, Hong Kong has been protesting for the past month.

The current round of protests began on June 9 over a controversial extradition bill with China. Since then, angered by perceived police brutality and the government's lukewarm response, up to 2 million protesters have taken to the streets.

Why are people against the bill?

Critics fear it could be used to extradite anyone in Hong Kong to mainland China for political or inadvertent business offences -- and encroach upon Hong Kong's rule of law and political freedoms.

What has the government done?

It has suspended the bill indefinitely, and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology -- blaming herself for failure to communicate effectively to the public.

If the bill is shelved, why are people still protesting?

Protesters want the bill fully withdrawn -- not just suspended -- fearing it could be easily reintroduced. They're also calling for Lam to step down, and for arrested protesters to be set free.

50 min ago

Fresh clashes come after tension between rival protest groups

Demonstrators wave Chinese flags during a pro-police rally in Hong Kong on June 30, 2019.
Protesters have been marching for a month, demanding the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill -- but on Sunday, the other side took the streets.

Up to 53,000 pro-government protesters filled Tamar Park, according to police estimates. They held placards and shouted slogans expressing support for Hong Kong police, who anti-bill protesters accuse of using excessive force.

Pro-democracy protesters showed up as well, leading to scuffles and confrontations between the two groups.

The pro-democracy group was largely composed of young people, including many teenagers carrying Hong Kong flags -- while pro-police protesters carried Chinese flags.

1 hr 4 min ago

Flag-raising ceremony takes place as protesters clash with police 

From CNN's Jennifer Wong and Stella Ko

Hong Kong police were on the streets as early as 6:30 a.m.
Hong Kong officials have just conducted the flag-raising ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam was at the ceremony with her husband singing the Chinese national anthem. 

The ceremony involves hoisting the Chinese flag up alongside a smaller Hong Kong flag. The two flags were flown over Hong Kong by two helicopters.

The ceremony was moved indoors due to bad weather, according to a statement from the Hong Kong Information Services Department.

The ceremony has been targeted by pro-democracy protesters in the past. In 2017, during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city, activist Joshua Wong and other protesters occupied the ceremony venue, chaining themselves to a giant gold statue of its eponymous flower.

1 hr 14 min ago

Police and protesters engage in early clashes

From Jennifer Wong for CNN

Protesters set up barricades in Hong Kong ahead of a day of marches and demonstrations on July 1, 2019.
A number of protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong's Central district early Monday.

At about 7:20 a.m. local time, police charged towards protesters who had camped out on the street since 4 a.m. 

According to a statement released by police, protesters have gathered iron poles, bricks from a nearby construction site and guard rails to barricade a road and obstruct traffic. 

Local TV station HKiCable broadcast live video of riot police and protesters surging towards each other, with police holding batons and demonstrators using umbrellas in the clash. 

"Police strongly condemn these illegal acts and warn protesters not to throw bricks or charge police cordon lines. Police appeal to protesters not to resort to violence, stop blocking roads and leave the scene as soon as possible," according to a police statement. 

July 1 is the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British rule to China. The day is usually marked with protests, but not in such a violent and tense fashion.

1 hr 18 min ago

Hong Kong is protesting today. Here's what to expect

A protester waves a "black bauhinia" flag as others set up barricades outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong before the flag-raising ceremony on July 1, 2019. 
Today marks the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China -- and what has become an annual day of pro-democracy protests.

Tensions have been heightened all summer over a controversial extradition bill, which has led to record-breaking protests.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Flag raising ceremony: As per tradition, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong officials will participate in a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) -- another event that has drawn protests in recent years.
  • Afternoon protests: The main march of the day is expected to start in the early afternoon, about 3 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).
  • Weekend of unrest: Some protesters spent last night in the area, after two separate protests on Sunday -- one against the bill and one in support of the Hong Kong police, who the anti-bill protesters accuse of excessive force.
56 min ago

The grisly murder case that sparked the controversial extradition bill

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, announces that she will delay the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on June 15, 2019.
The story of Hong Kong's controversial extradition bill -- and the subsequent protests -- all began with a gruesome murder. Here's how the tale unfolded:

A murder on vacation: In February 2018, a Hong Kong couple were vacationing in Taiwan. While they were there, 20-year-old Chan Tong-kai allegedly murdered his 19-year-old girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing, according to local media reports.

The alleged killer headed back to Hong Kong and in March 2018, Poon's decomposed body was found on the outskirts of Taipei.

The killer escapes extradition: Hong Kong authorities charged Chan with money laundering for stealing Poon's property, and he was sentenced to 29 months in jail -- but because Taiwan and Hong Kong do not have an extradition agreement, Chan could not be sent to Taiwan to face a murder trial.

Murder case turned political battle: In February 2019, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam proposed an extradition bill, which would allow fugitives to be sent to territories where Hong Kong doesn't have formal extradition deals -- such as Taiwan, Macau and mainland China.

It was met with criticism from the start. Critics said they were worried about being subjected to China's opaque legal system -- and the effect it could have on Hong Kong's role as an international finance hub.

Many marched in opposition, and even Taiwan said it would not cooperate with the bill if it was passed. In June, Lam suspended the bill -- but she still hasn't responded to demands to withdraw it entirely.