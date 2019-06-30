Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a press conference on June 18, 2019. Carl Court/Getty Images

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam spoke at the Monday flag-raising ceremony that kicked off the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

"Two years ago, at the inaugural ceremony of the fifth term SAR government, I solemnly pledged that in response to the new circumstances and conflicts in society at that time, I would do everything within my ability to identify the crux of the issues, to ease anxiety in the community, and to pave the way forward for Hong Kong," she said.

Lam added that the last month of protests against the controversial extradition bill had reminded her to "listen patiently" and "be open and accommodating."

She pledged to improve the government's communication with Hong Kong people.

"I know that the government has a lot to improve," she said. "We will continue to listen to the community’s views and make continuous improvement to our work."