Hong Kong protesters clash with police over China extradition bill
Fresh clashes come after tension between rival protest groups
Protesters have been marching for a month, demanding the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill -- but on Sunday, the other side took the streets.
Up to 53,000 pro-government protesters filled Tamar Park, according to police estimates. They held placards and shouted slogans expressing support for Hong Kong police, who anti-bill protesters accuse of using excessive force.
Pro-democracy protesters showed up as well, leading to scuffles and confrontations between the two groups.
The pro-democracy group was largely composed of young people, including many teenagers carrying Hong Kong flags -- while pro-police protesters carried Chinese flags.
Flag-raising ceremony takes place as protesters clash with police
Hong Kong officials have just conducted the flag-raising ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam was at the ceremony with her husband singing the Chinese national anthem.
The ceremony involves hoisting the Chinese flag up alongside a smaller Hong Kong flag. The two flags were flown over Hong Kong by two helicopters.
The ceremony was moved indoors due to bad weather, according to a statement from the Hong Kong Information Services Department.
The ceremony has been targeted by pro-democracy protesters in the past. In 2017, during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city, activist Joshua Wong and other protesters occupied the ceremony venue, chaining themselves to a giant gold statue of its eponymous flower.
Police and protesters engage in early clashes
A number of protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong's Central district early Monday.
At about 7:20 a.m. local time, police charged towards protesters who had camped out on the street since 4 a.m.
According to a statement released by police, protesters have gathered iron poles, bricks from a nearby construction site and guard rails to barricade a road and obstruct traffic.
Local TV station HKiCable broadcast live video of riot police and protesters surging towards each other, with police holding batons and demonstrators using umbrellas in the clash.
July 1 is the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British rule to China. The day is usually marked with protests, but not in such a violent and tense fashion.
Hong Kong is protesting today. Here's what to expect
Today marks the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China -- and what has become an annual day of pro-democracy protests.
Tensions have been heightened all summer over a controversial extradition bill, which has led to record-breaking protests.
Here's what you need to know:
- Flag raising ceremony: As per tradition, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong officials will participate in a flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) -- another event that has drawn protests in recent years.
- Afternoon protests: The main march of the day is expected to start in the early afternoon, about 3 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET).
- Weekend of unrest: Some protesters spent last night in the area, after two separate protests on Sunday -- one against the bill and one in support of the Hong Kong police, who the anti-bill protesters accuse of excessive force.
The grisly murder case that sparked the controversial extradition bill
The story of Hong Kong's controversial extradition bill -- and the subsequent protests -- all began with a gruesome murder. Here's how the tale unfolded:
A murder on vacation: In February 2018, a Hong Kong couple were vacationing in Taiwan. While they were there, 20-year-old Chan Tong-kai allegedly murdered his 19-year-old girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing, according to local media reports.
The alleged killer headed back to Hong Kong and in March 2018, Poon's decomposed body was found on the outskirts of Taipei.
The killer escapes extradition: Hong Kong authorities charged Chan with money laundering for stealing Poon's property, and he was sentenced to 29 months in jail -- but because Taiwan and Hong Kong do not have an extradition agreement, Chan could not be sent to Taiwan to face a murder trial.
Murder case turned political battle: In February 2019, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam proposed an extradition bill, which would allow fugitives to be sent to territories where Hong Kong doesn't have formal extradition deals -- such as Taiwan, Macau and mainland China.
It was met with criticism from the start. Critics said they were worried about being subjected to China's opaque legal system -- and the effect it could have on Hong Kong's role as an international finance hub.
Many marched in opposition, and even Taiwan said it would not cooperate with the bill if it was passed. In June, Lam suspended the bill -- but she still hasn't responded to demands to withdraw it entirely.
The extradition bill that started it all
Protests over a proposed extradition law really kicked off in June -- but the bill has been in the works for a while.
The government says the bill will plug loopholes in existing laws by allowing Hong Kong to decide on a case-by-case basis whether or not to send fugitives to territories where it doesn't have formal extradition deals -- such as Taiwan, Macau and mainland China.
But critics warn it could leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses, which could undermine rule of law in the city.
Here's a timeline of Hong Kong's extradition bill:
- February 13: Government first proposes the extradition bill, citing a murder case in Taiwan where the suspect was a Hongkonger.
- April 3: First reading of the extradition bill.
- April 28: Tens of thousands of people protest against the bill, making it one of the biggest demonstrations in years.
- May 11: Hong Kong lawmakers scuffle in parliament during discussion of the bill.
- June 12: On the day of the extradition bill’s second reading, protesters block the government buildings and occupy the streets. The second reading is postponed.
- June 15: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suspends the controversial bill.
Hong Kong has already been protesting for a month
Today's march comes after a month of protests.
In June, protesters came out on the streets of Hong Kong every few days to voice their opposition to a controversial extradition bill. On a number of occasions, they swarmed around government buildings and brought the city center to a standstill.
Here's a look back at Hong Kong's summer of discontent:
- June 6: An estimated 3,000 lawyers hold a silent march against the bill.
- June 9: As many as 1 million people protest the bill, according to organizers — the biggest march since the city was handed back to China in 1997.
- June 12: On the day of the extradition bill’s second reading in the legislative council, protesters block government buildings and occupy the streets. Riot police arrive and protests turn violent. More than 80 people are injured, including 22 police.
- June 15: Chief Executive Carrie Lam suspends the bill. A protester falls to his death after climbing a shopping mall while displaying signs calling for the withdrawal of the bill.
- June 16: An estimated 2 million protesters march, demanding a full withdrawal of the bill and Lam's resignation. Many also criticize the alleged police brutality.
- June 18: Lam issues a public apology.
- June 20: Student and pro-democracy groups give Lam until 5 p.m. to respond to their demands to withdraw the bill, resign, and investigate alleged police brutality. Lam does not respond.
- June 21: Thousands of protesters surround the police headquarters, blocking police from leaving. Protesters throw eggs, but the protest ends peacefully.
- June 26: Hundreds of protesters march to the US, UK, and European Union consulates in Hong Kong, urging the countries' leaders to support them at the G20 summit in Osaka. At night, protesters surround the police headquarters.