Demonstrators wave Chinese flags during a pro-police rally in Hong Kong on June 30, 2019. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Protesters have been marching for a month, demanding the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill -- but on Sunday, the other side took the streets.

Up to 53,000 pro-government protesters filled Tamar Park, according to police estimates. They held placards and shouted slogans expressing support for Hong Kong police, who anti-bill protesters accuse of using excessive force.

Pro-democracy protesters showed up as well, leading to scuffles and confrontations between the two groups.

The pro-democracy group was largely composed of young people, including many teenagers carrying Hong Kong flags -- while pro-police protesters carried Chinese flags.