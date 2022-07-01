World
Hong Kong marks 25th handover anniversary

By Helen Regan, Jessie Yeung and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 8:09 p.m. ET, June 30, 2022
20 min ago

Analysis: Xi Jinping brought Hong Kong to heel. Today he visits a city transformed

Analysis from CNN staff

A pedestrian waits to cross the street as flags of China and Hong Kong are displayed ahead of the July 1 anniversary in Hong Kong on June 27. (Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Chinese and Hong Kong flags fluttered above streets and red celebratory banners lined the harbor front, as thousands of Hong Kong police guarded the city's high-speed rail terminus, during the arrival of Chinese leader Xi Jinping yesterday.

In his first trip outside mainland China since the start of the pandemic, Xi is in to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule — a highly symbolic event at a pivotal time for both the city, and Xi himself.

The former British colony is midway through the 50-year promise of "a high degree of autonomy," given by Beijing under a framework known as "one country, two systems." It is also swearing in its newly appointed leader, hardline former police officer John Lee.

Xi, meanwhile, is only months away from finishing his first decade in power — and is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party this fall.

The two-day trip is a timely declaration of political victory for Xi, who has brought Hong Kong to heel with a sweeping national security law following the 2019 anti-government protests. In just two years, critics say, the law has been used to crush the city's opposition movement, overhaul its electoral system, silence its outspoken media and cripple its once-vibrant civil society.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied the national security law is suppressing freedoms. Instead, it insists the law has ended chaos and restored stability to the city.

For an authoritarian leader obsessed with stability, Hong Kong may now feel more like home than ever. Unlike his previous visits to the city, Xi no longer needs to worry about any public expression of dissent — be it critical headlines on local newspaper front pages, protest slogans on billboards or mass rallies in the streets.

Instead, he is surrounded by only "patriotic" officials, loyal tycoons and a blanket of heavy security measures — including extensive roadblocks and a citywide ban on drones. He is also separated from the public by a meticulously maintained "closed loop" system — put in place to protect him against the city's rising Covid-19 infections.

Read the full analysis here.

16 min ago

Why is Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Hong Kong today?

From CNN's Kathleen Magramo in Hong Kong

Two women take a photo in front of a poster of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at an exhibition hall in Hong Kong on June 28. (Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stepped out of mainland China for the first time since the pandemic began for two main reasons — to oversee ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China and to formally swear in the city's new leader.

In the almost 900 days since Xi last left the mainland on January 17, 2020, his diplomatic activities have been limited to virtual summits and video conferences, lending particular significance to his Hong Kong trip.

Handover anniversary: British colonial rule over Hong Kong ended on July 1, 1997 after 156 years, as the city came under Beijing's control.

The former colony is now midway through the 50-year promise of "a high degree of autonomy," given by Beijing under a framework known as "one country, two systems."

Attending the handover anniversary festivities is highly symbolic for Xi, who wants to be seen as propelling a "national rejuvenation."

New Hong Kong leader: Former security chief John Lee will be sworn in as Hong Kong's Chief Executive today, with Xi presiding over the ceremony.

Lee is a hardline former police officer who took on the city's pro-democracy protesters. He oversaw the arrests of dozens of activists and raids on newsrooms when he was security chief. Lee replaces outgoing leader Carrie Lam following her turbulent five-year term.

Some context: In what the government billed as an "open, just and honest" election, a largely government-appointed, pro-Beijing committee of 1,461 people appointed Lee the next leader for the city's 7.5 million residents in a May 8 vote. Lee was the only person in the running, in contrast to previous years that saw run-offs between multiple candidates.

Hong Kong residents do not have the right to directly vote for the chief executive.

16 min ago

Hong Kong has "emerged from the ashes," Xi says on arrival in city

From CNN's Jessie Yeung

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon, via high-speed train from the border city of Shenzhen, whereupon he was met by a large crowd waving national flags and chanting in unison: "Welcome, welcome, a warm welcome."

He was then led along a red carpet, as colorful lion dancers performed, adding to the din of drumming, chanting and trumpets.

Xi was first greeted by Hong Kong's departing Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her top officials. After exchanging a few words, Xi and his delegation slowly made their way through the station, waving to the crowd and speaking with other officials present.

"It has been more than five years since my last visit to Hong Kong. Over the past five years, I have been paying close attention to Hong Kong and caring about it," said Xi in a short speech afterward.
"Over the past few years, Hong Kong has withstood one severe test after another and overcome one risk and challenge after another. After weathering the storms, Hong Kong has emerged from the ashes with vigorous vitality."

Some context: The last time Xi visited Hong Kong to mark the handover was in 2017, for the 20th anniversary, when he was met with streets full of pro-democracy protesters.

But no protests are expected this year. Most Hong Kong pro-democracy groups have disbanded following the enactment of the city's sweeping national security law two years ago.

A subsequent crackdown saw nearly all of Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy figures, including activists and politicians, either jailed or forced into exile.

Read more here.