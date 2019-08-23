Crowds of protesters at Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 13, 2019. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

This is the 12th consecutive weekend of Hong Kong protests. Wondering how we got here from the peaceful demonstrations back in June? Here's a look at the evolution of the movement:

A sea of white:

When it kicked off on June 9, an estimated 1 million protesters marched through Hong Kong's central streets.

There were families, young people and elderly demonstrators, many wearing white to represent justice. All were opposing a controversial bill that would allow extradition to China. Some thought the impressive turnout would force the government to back down, but the following day, the city's leader, Carrie Lam, said she was sticking by the bill.

The first occupation:

Frustrated that the government wasn't listening, on June 12 tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets around Hong Kong's Legislative Council building. This time, they were mainly young, wore black and came prepared with umbrellas, hard hats and face masks.

Starting from mid-afternoon, police fired rounds of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and bean bags -- and at least 81 people were injured. Many protesters who were afraid of China encroaching on Hong Kong's freedoms began seeing the movement as the last chance to fight for freedom in the semi-autonomous city.

The 2 million march:

Six days after the 1 million-strong march, Lam backed down and suspended the bill. But on June 16, even more people marched -- 2 million participants, according to organizers.

They wanted the bill withdrawn, not just suspended. But they were also angry about other things: the alleged police brutality on June 12 and the death of a protester in an apparent suicide the day before.

A government break-in:

Marches and occupations continued throughout June, but the next turning point came on July 1, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, which has always been marked by pro-democracy demonstrations.

During the day, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully through central Hong Kong. But at night, hundreds of masked, mainly young protesters stormed the Legislative Council building and occupied it for hours, leaving a trail of destruction. Many weren't just thinking about the bill anymore -- they were also calling for universal suffrage.

Mob attack in a subway:

Protests in July began to follow a familiar pattern: a peaceful march in the day, followed by a face-off with the police in the evening. On July 21, as protesters and police clashed on Hong Kong island, an armed mob some 31 kilometers away attacked subway passengers, leaving 45 injured.

The police took up to an hour to respond to emergency calls, prompting accusations that there was collusion between the police and the mob -- and leading to further distrust of the police among protesters.

Shutting down the world's eighth-busiest airport:

By August, protests had spread to neighborhoods around Hong Kong, and a citywide strike brought chaos to the transport network. Protesters turned their attention on Hong Kong's airport -- the eighth-busiest in the world.

On the nights of August 12 and 13, the airport was crippled as demonstrators occupied parts of the building, prompting hundreds of flights to be cancelled and leaving passengers confused and angry. Scenes of chaos erupted among the mainly young demonstrators, some of whom detained people at the airport.