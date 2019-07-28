Protest live updates: Riot police face off with protesters in Hong Kong
Police: "The situation is drastically deteriorating"
Riot police are about to disperse the crowds with tear gas, the police just announced on Twitter.
"As some protestors were throwing bricks at the Police officers and the situation is drastically deteriorating, the Police is now conducting a dispersal operation eastward with tear gas used. The Police appeal to the protestors to leave the area at once and not charge police cordon lines. Members of the public should avoid traveling to the area," the statement said.
The police are now charging towards protesters on Des Voeux Road, firing multiple tear gas rounds.
In response, protesters are throwing thrones and poles and other projectiles.
Police fire tear gas at crowds
Hong Kong riot police have fired tear gas on Connaught Road at the protesters.
Before firing, they asked the residents on the street to close their windows.
Police have raised a warning flag for tear gas
Police have raised a black flag on Connaught Road -- signifying that they are about to fire tear gas at the protesters gathered there.
Don't fire: Lawmaker urges police not to fire tear gas
A local lawmaker is urging police in the residential area of Sai Ying Pun not to fire tear gas as the protesters gather.
Ka-ki Kwok asked the riot police who have gathered outside the Liaison Office to announce when they would deploy forces, and to avoid escalation -- there are many elderly residents in the area, as well as hundreds of spectators on the street.
Three consecutive days (and a whole summer) of protesting
This is many demonstrators third consecutive day of protesting.
On Friday night, thousands peacefully occupied the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport, greeting passengers with chants of "Free Hong Kong" and "Justice for victims of brutality."
Then yesterday, tens of thousands of people marched in the district of Yuen Long, with a group of hardliners later dramatically clashing with riot police.
Those clashes left 24 people in hospital, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority told CNN. On Sunday morning, six remained in hospital with two men in a serious condition.
Yuen Long has become an unlikely focal point of the city's pro-democracy movement after protesters returning to the town were viciously attacked by a mob wielding iron bars and bamboo sticks last weekend.
Protests have been happening every weekend for eight weeks now -- and they show no signs of abating, as tensions increase and violence becomes the norm.
Here's what you need to know
Things are heating up on Hong Kong Island. Today's protest started at 3 p.m. in Chater Garden, Central, but has since fanned out to different areas.
The march has not been authorized by police, making it an illegal assembly. Yesterday's protest in Yuen Long was also unauthorized, leading to riot police using pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd -- which looks likely to happen again later today.
Here's what you need to know:
- A peaceful start: The protest began lawfully in Chater Garden, Central. Thousands crowded the small park, and a few gave speeches before they began to march.
- Unauthorized march: The original plan had been for the protesters to march west from Chater Garden to Sun Yat Sen Park -- but many instead went east toward Causeway Bay. Others have headed to the Liaison Office in Sai Ying Pun.
- Police gearing up: The police have formed cordon lines at Causeway Bay and outside the Liaison Office, where protesters are gathering. CNN reporters on the ground have spotted batons, tear gas, and other riot gear.
Where the protests are happening -- and where people are heading
Today's protest, which began at Chater Garden in Central, has now split off in different directions: some of the protesters are in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay, while others are in Sheung Wan.
It remains unclear where the Sheung Wan protesters will head to next -- but tensions are heightening, with hundreds of protesters gathered around the Hong Kong China Liaison Office, where a police cordon line has been set up. Others yet are gathering in Wan Chai's Golden Bauhinia Square.
There haven't been clashes with riot police yet -- but that may soon change, as protesters build barricades and approach the police line on Des Voeux Road West.