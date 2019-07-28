Protesters gather in the district of Yuen Long on July 27, 2019 in Hong Kong. Laurel Chor/Getty Images

This is many demonstrators third consecutive day of protesting.

On Friday night, thousands peacefully occupied the arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport, greeting passengers with chants of "Free Hong Kong" and "Justice for victims of brutality."

Then yesterday, tens of thousands of people marched in the district of Yuen Long, with a group of hardliners later dramatically clashing with riot police.

Those clashes left 24 people in hospital, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority told CNN. On Sunday morning, six remained in hospital with two men in a serious condition.

Yuen Long has become an unlikely focal point of the city's pro-democracy movement after protesters returning to the town were viciously attacked by a mob wielding iron bars and bamboo sticks last weekend.

Protests have been happening every weekend for eight weeks now -- and they show no signs of abating, as tensions increase and violence becomes the norm.