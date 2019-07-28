Hong Kong protests: Riot police fire tear gas at protesters for second consecutive day
Why the protesters feel they're running out of time
Tonight's clashes between protesters and police feel well-practiced -- after all, the marches have been happening for eight weeks now. And the protesters are getting desperate -- many young people feel they're running out of time in their fight for democracy.
Looming over it all is a 2047 deadline -- when Hong Kong will be fully reintegrated with mainland China, as agreed upon when the United Kingdom handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.
The protests began over a bill: But the now-suspended extradition bill is no longer the sole reason for the protests.
Protesters have a host of demands, including calls for greater democracy and more government accountability, that many feel they are out of time to achieve.
Even as democratic values have increasingly come under threat around the world, and many voters in democracies are increasingly expressing apathy or despair, young Hong Kongers are determined to continue a fight for freedom, which began decades ago under British rule, before time runs out and Hong Kong becomes just another Chinese city.
"Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," protesters chanted on Saturday in Yuen Long.
Read more about it here.
Sheung Wan protesters duck into McDonald's
Police are advancing toward protesters on Des Voeux Road as they push the crowds east from Sheung Wan into Central.
The tear gas is so strong that you can smell it hundreds of meters away on Hollywood Road.
Nearby on Queen's Road East, some protesters were seen ducking inside a McDonald's -- perhaps to order more food before heading back out.
It's tit for tat as protesters and police clash
Protesters and police are facing off in Sheung Wan in a back-and-forth struggle.
There is a police line on Cleverly Street, with riot police bearing a black flag to warn of tear gas.
Then just around the corner, protesters form a line on Des Voeux Road, making a wall of open umbrellas to shield against the gas.
It's very much tit for tat -- protests surge forward, only to be pushed back, where they regroup again.
Families get hit with tear gas on their way home
In Sheung Wan, many people are now stranded and trying to get home after the subway suspended services going West at this stop on the Island Line.
Tear gas is all over the streets. Parents and children are washing their eyes out as the gas fogs the air. Police are now spraying a large amount on the intersection of Connaught Road and Cleverly Street, trying to push the protesters back once again.
Meanwhile, protesters are carrying bamboo construction poles and barricade materials -- as well as eggs to throw -- to the front lines.
Here's your 9 p.m. catch up
It is now nighttime in Hong Kong, but chaos is continuing as protesters and riot police are locked in a tense face-off.
Here is what's happened since our last catch up:
- Someone set a cart on fire: Police claim that protesters set a cart, piled with newspapers and cardboard, aflame -- then pushed it at the police line. The cart has now been extinguished.
- The police press eastward: The riot police are pushing the protesters east, from Sheung Wan toward Central. Protesters are now calling for people on the side streets to gather on the main street, and are making barricades.
- Tear gas in the air: The police continue to fire tear gas as they advance. Reporters on the ground say this is the strongest tear gas they've experienced in the past two months of coverage.
Police and protesters face off with tear gas and cooking oil
Police in Sheung Wan have fired multiple rounds of tear gas at protesters, pushing them back a few hundred yards from the Western Market, near the ferry terminal to Macau.
But protesters don't seem put off. They simply adjust their masks and goggles, then reform a frontline, waiting until someone make the next move.
And they've also got some tactics of their own. Protesters have been pouring what looks like cooking oil onto the streets, making them slippery and difficult to walk on.
Firefighters extinguish the flaming cart
Firefighters in Sheung Wan have just extinguished the flaming cart that police say protesters set ablaze and pushed at the police line.
The cart, piled with burning newspapers and cardboard, had sat between the two sides for about 15 minutes before being put out.
"The police officers are conducting a dispersal operation eastward on Hong Kong Island as some protestors were committing arson at various locations," a police statement said.
The statement also condemned protester violence and urged the public to stay calm.