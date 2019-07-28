Tonight's clashes between protesters and police feel well-practiced -- after all, the marches have been happening for eight weeks now. And the protesters are getting desperate -- many young people feel they're running out of time in their fight for democracy.

Looming over it all is a 2047 deadline -- when Hong Kong will be fully reintegrated with mainland China, as agreed upon when the United Kingdom handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.

The protests began over a bill: But the now-suspended extradition bill is no longer the sole reason for the protests.

Protesters have a host of demands, including calls for greater democracy and more government accountability, that many feel they are out of time to achieve.

Even as democratic values have increasingly come under threat around the world, and many voters in democracies are increasingly expressing apathy or despair, young Hong Kongers are determined to continue a fight for freedom, which began decades ago under British rule, before time runs out and Hong Kong becomes just another Chinese city.

"Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," protesters chanted on Saturday in Yuen Long.

