Protest live updates: Riot police face off with protesters in Hong Kong
Here's what you need to know
Things are heating up on Hong Kong Island. Today's protest started at 3 p.m. in Chater Garden, Central, but has since fanned out to different areas.
The march has not been authorized by police, making it an illegal assembly. Yesterday's protest in Yuen Long was also unauthorized, leading to riot police using pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd -- which looks likely to happen again later today.
Here's what you need to know:
- A peaceful start: The protest began lawfully in Chater Garden, Central. Thousands crowded the small park, and a few gave speeches before they began to march.
- Unauthorized march: The original plan had been for the protesters to march west from Chater Garden to Sun Yat Sen Park -- but many instead went east toward Causeway Bay. Others have headed to the Liaison Office in Sai Ying Pun.
- Police gearing up: The police have formed cordon lines at Causeway Bay and outside the Liaison Office, where protesters are gathering. CNN reporters on the ground have spotted batons, tear gas, and other riot gear.
Where the protests are happening -- and where people are heading
Today's protest, which began at Chater Garden in Central, has now split off in different directions: some of the protesters are in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay, while others are in Sheung Wan.
It remains unclear where the Sheung Wan protesters will head to next -- but tensions are heightening, with hundreds of protesters gathered around the Hong Kong China Liaison Office, where a police cordon line has been set up. Others yet are gathering in Wan Chai's Golden Bauhinia Square.
There haven't been clashes with riot police yet -- but that may soon change, as protesters build barricades and approach the police line on Des Voeux Road West.
Riot police warn protesters not to charge outside the Liaison Office
Riot police are standing ready outside the Hong Kong China Liaison Office, where the Police Special Tactical Squad (known locally as Raptors) have joined the police lines, armed with batons, tear gas, and rubber bullet guns.
"To all citizens, this is police advice. Some of the protesters have offensive weapons so police may use reasonable force. For your safety, please leave now," the police just announced on the front lines.
Nearby shops have closed in anticipation of escalation, as protesters gather in the area. Some police officers have been seen talking to helmeted protesters on the street, warning that it would be dangerous for everybody if protesters charged the police line.
Shops close as people brace for escalation
Shops in Causeway Bay and Sai Ying Pun are closing as protesters gather and tensions rise.
In Times Square, a huge shopping center in Causeway Bay, shops have shuttered gates. Some retailers on street level remain open, but Lane Crawford, a high-end department store, has also closed.
Meanwhile, many stores in Sai Ying Pun near the Hong Kong China Liaison Office are also closed. Shops and local businesses know the drill by now -- shops in Yuen Long district also closed yesterday in anticipation of violence.
Chinese national emblem has a protective cover after being defaced by protesters
Last weekend, protesters defaced the Chinese national emblem outside the Hong Kong Liaison Office, Beijing's top representative in the city. It was seen as a symbolic act of defiance against the Chinese Communist Party, which Beijing quickly condemned.
A spokesman for the State Council, China's ruling body, said the actions "openly challenge the authority of the Central Government, touch the bottom line" of the "one country, two systems" model that has operated in Hong Kong since the city transferred from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
This time, the Liaison Office is taking no chances. As protesters earlier today marched from Central toward Causeway Bay, they noticed a protective plastic barrier over the emblem.
The protests have grown increasingly hostile and destructive, with protesters often throwing eggs, ink, and even bricks at the police.