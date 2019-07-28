Protesters gathering in Chater Garden, Central, on July 28, 2019. Kristie Lu Stout/CNN

Things are heating up on Hong Kong Island. Today's protest started at 3 p.m. in Chater Garden, Central, but has since fanned out to different areas.

The march has not been authorized by police, making it an illegal assembly. Yesterday's protest in Yuen Long was also unauthorized, leading to riot police using pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd -- which looks likely to happen again later today.

Here's what you need to know: