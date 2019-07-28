Today's protests are happening in two places: outside the Chinese government's Liaison Office in the West, and shopping hotspot Causeway Bay in the east.

A group of young protesters told CNN they decided to protest in two places to divide police resources, and picked Causeway Bay because it's a popular tourist area.

"We want the world to know what's happening in Hong Kong and we want our demands. We want the world to see how violent police are," they said.

“In the beginning we all wanted to withdraw the bill, but now it comes to this," they added.

The protests today were not authorized by the police, making them illegal assemblies.

One protester added that there are no "legal protests" in the city now because even if they got permission, police would still fire rubber bullets.