Hong Kong protests: Riot police fire tear gas at protesters for second consecutive day
Riot police and protesters advance toward each other in Sai Ying Pun
Protesters in Sai Ying Pun are facing off with riot police, wielding inverted umbrellas like shields and chanting protest slogans.
The protesters are slowly move towards the police line, which is only about 100 yards away. The police are fully armed in riot gear and are now firing tear gas.
Here's why people protested outside the Chinese Liaison Office
Protesters and police are clashing outside the Hong Kong China Liaison Office in Sai Ying Pun -- a symbolic site.
The Chinese government's Liaison Office is Beijing's top representative in the city -- and protesters have seen it as a way to directly challenge the Chinese Communist Party.
Last week, a small group of protesters threw eggs at the building, and vandalized a government seal on the front of the building. Today, that emblem has been covered with protective plexiglass.
After the vandalization of the emblem, a spokesman for the State Council, China's ruling body, said the actions "openly challenge the authority of the Central Government, touch the bottom line" of the "one country, two systems" model that has operated in Hong Kong since the city transferred from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Protesters: "We want the world to know what's happening"
Today's protests are happening in two places: outside the Chinese government's Liaison Office in the West, and shopping hotspot Causeway Bay in the east.
A group of young protesters told CNN they decided to protest in two places to divide police resources, and picked Causeway Bay because it's a popular tourist area.
"We want the world to know what's happening in Hong Kong and we want our demands. We want the world to see how violent police are," they said.
“In the beginning we all wanted to withdraw the bill, but now it comes to this," they added.
The protests today were not authorized by the police, making them illegal assemblies.
One protester added that there are no "legal protests" in the city now because even if they got permission, police would still fire rubber bullets.
Police: "The situation is drastically deteriorating"
Riot police are about to disperse the crowds with tear gas, the police just announced on Twitter.
"As some protestors were throwing bricks at the Police officers and the situation is drastically deteriorating, the Police is now conducting a dispersal operation eastward with tear gas used. The Police appeal to the protestors to leave the area at once and not charge police cordon lines. Members of the public should avoid traveling to the area," the statement said.
The police are now charging towards protesters on Des Voeux Road, firing multiple tear gas rounds.
In response, protesters are throwing thrones and poles and other projectiles.
Police fire tear gas at crowds
Hong Kong riot police have fired tear gas on Connaught Road at the protesters.
Before firing, they asked the residents on the street to close their windows.
Police have raised a warning flag for tear gas
Police have raised a black flag on Connaught Road -- signifying that they are about to fire tear gas at the protesters gathered there.
Don't fire: Lawmaker urges police not to fire tear gas
A local lawmaker is urging police in the residential area of Sai Ying Pun not to fire tear gas as the protesters gather.
Ka-ki Kwok asked the riot police who have gathered outside the Liaison Office to announce when they would deploy forces, and to avoid escalation -- there are many elderly residents in the area, as well as hundreds of spectators on the street.