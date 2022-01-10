Catch up: Here's a timeline of events in the Novak Djokovic saga

On Monday, a judge in Melbourne ruled that tennis star Novak Djokovic should be released from detention, and the government's cancellation of his visa overruled.
If you're just joining us, here's a recap of events that have led up to now.
According to Djokovic's affidavit:
- October or November 2021: Djokovic files for an Australian temporary entry visa to compete in the Australian Open.
- Nov. 18: Djokovic is granted the visa.
- Dec. 16: Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19. That same day, he is photographed at three events, where none of the other participants are masked. The following day, he is also photographed at a youth awards event.
- Dec. 22: He tests negative for the virus.
- Dec. 30: He receives a medical exemption from Covid vaccination for entry from Tennis Australia, on the grounds that he had just recovered from Covid.
- Jan. 1: Djokovic's team submits his travel declaration to the Australian Ministry of Home Affairs, which notifies them that it has been assessed and he is cleared for quarantine-free arrival.
- Jan. 2: Djokovic receives a Border Travel Permit by the state government of Victoria, where Melbourne is located and where the tournament will take place.
- Jan. 4: Djokovic departs from Spain.
- Jan. 5: He arrives in Melbourne late at night, close to midnight. His passport is taken, and he is escorted to a small room where he is interviewed by border control officers.
- Jan. 6: His visa is canceled by the Australian government, and he is taken to a temporary detention facility at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.
- Jan. 10: His hearing commences, with the judge deciding to quash the cancelation of his visa and order his release from detention. Australia's immigration minister still has the power to cancel the visa, however, and is "currently considering the matter," according to a statement.