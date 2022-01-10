World
Djokovic's Australian visa hearing is underway

By Jessie Yeung and Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Updated 7:18 p.m. ET, January 9, 2022
1 min ago

Novak Djokovic's fans are fighting to get him out of his hotel. Inside, refugees wonder if they'll ever leave

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie, Hilary Whiteman, Julia Hollingsworth and Anna Coren

Fans and protesters alike have been gathering outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne since Novak Djokovic was moved to the temporary detention facility following his visa cancellation last week.

"Free Novac [sic]," read one protester's handwritten sign stuck to a tennis racket. "Let Novac play."

Djokovic case has prompted anger from people who feel the rich and powerful are getting an easy ride when it comes to Australia's tough Covid-19 rules, which have seen families separated for years.

But it's also angered anti-vaxxers who believe coronavirus restrictions are encroaching on their civil liberties.

"I don't see why he should be stuck in a detention center," said Tara, a 17-year-old Australian-Serb and junior tennis player, who did not give a last name. "Everyone has their own freedom of choice, vaccinated or not."

Australia's asylum seekers Djokovic's situation has also highlighted the plight of asylum seekers in Australia -- with dozens of refugees inside the same hotel who have been locked up for years, and who face indefinite detention under Australia's tough immigration rules.

Nearly a decade ago, Australia said no asylum seekers who arrived by boat would ever be settled in the country. Hundreds were housed at offshore processing centers for years, although some were sent to hotels in Australia to be treated for health conditions.

The refugees still have little hope of freedom, and the conditions they are held in is hugely controversial. Standing in front of the Park Hotel, which is tagged with the words "free them," Tom Hardman, a 27-year-old teacher, said he had come out in support of the refugees.

"I'm here because the loneliness and the heartache these men suffer from not knowing when they will be released is unbearable to witness," he said.

Read the full story here.

10 min ago

Concessions for tennis star in detention

Djokovic remains in the Park Hotel in Melbourne, despite his repeated requests to be moved to a "more suitable place of detention," according to court documents published Saturday.

The tennis star had wanted to train in the event he's released from immigration detention to contest the Australian Open after Monday's hearing.

Serbian officials have managed to negotiate extra concessions, the country's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told Serbian national TV station RTV Pink on Saturday.

Djokovic has received "gluten-free meals, exercise equipment, and a laptop," Brnabic said.

Brnabic said she had spoken with Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Marise Payne, but had been unable to overturn the decision to keep Djokovic at Park Hotel while he awaits the outcome of his legal case.

"He is still at the Park Hotel, but I hope we've made his stay a little more bearable with the concessions we got for him," she said.

17 min ago

Livestream delays hearing

Monday’s court hearing was delayed by technical issues. A live feed set up for the public to watch appeared overwhelmed and failed to load.

The court later advised the hearing was going ahead without being streamed, according to a local AAP reporter inside the court.

17 min ago

Australian Open wrongly granted Djokovic medical exemption after recovering from Covid, court documents show

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Novak Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open as he had recently recovered from Covid-19 -- contradicting guidance by health authorities, documents published on Saturday by Australia's Federal Circuit Court show.

"Mr Djokovic had received, on 30 December 2021, a letter from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia recording that he had been provided with a 'Medical exemption from COVID vaccination' on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID," the document said.

Djokovic's first Covid-positive PCR test was recorded on December 16, 2021, and after not showing signs of a fever or "respiratory symptoms" he later applied for a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open, according to the court filing.

In a letter dated December 7, which was leaked to journalists Friday and cannot be independently verified by CNN, it appears tournament organizers wrongly informed unvaccinated players they could enter Australia to take part in the grand slam.

The letter advises that a confirmed Covid-19 infection in the last six months along with an accompanying letter from a doctor or public health authority would be considered as valid documentation for a medical exemption. Players were urged to submit their applications no later than December 10, the document states.

The guidance appears to contradict advice in a widely reported letter sent by Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt to tournament director Craig Tiley in November stressing that a Covid-19 infection in the past six months did not meet the requirements for quarantine-free entry.

His vaccination status: The court documents confirmed the 34-year-old was unvaccinated when he arrived in Australia on January 5. He has previously voiced opposition to Covid-19 vaccines and vaccines mandates, but prior to this had not publicly disclosed his vaccination status.

16 min ago

The arguments in the case

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic say he followed advice to meet the requirements for quarantine-free entry into the country.

But according to the government's response filed Sunday, Djokovic was not given assurances his "so-called 'medical exemption' would be accepted."

An email from the department had told him that he had met the requirements for "quarantine free" travel into Australia, the documents said.

But the government response added: "That says nothing about the power of the Minister (or her delegate) to interrogate those responses, the evidence upon which they were based, and conclude that a cancellation power was enlivened under the Act upon his arrival into Australia.

9 min ago

Novak Djokovic is awaiting a verdict on whether he will be allowed to defend his men's singles title at the Australian Open. Here's what you need to know

The men's world tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic is awaiting a verdict in a court hearing on whether he will be allowed to defend his men's singles title at the Australian Open this month.

The 34-year-old's visa was canceled after he entered Australia on January 5 and he has been confined to a hotel in Melbourne while he mounts his legal challenge.

Court documents, published Saturday and were submitted to the court ahead of Monday's hearing, confirmed Djokovic -- who has previously voiced opposition to Covid-19 vaccines and vaccines mandates -- was unvaccinated when he arrived in Australia on January 5.

The nine-time Australian Open champion tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16, 2021, and after not showing signs of a fever or "respiratory symptoms" he later applied for a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open, according to a court filing.

According to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization's Expanded Guidance on temporary medical exemptions for Covid-19 vaccines, an exemption can be granted for visa holders in some cases involving a "PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, where vaccination can be deferred until 6 months after the infection."

But the Australian federal government disputes that claim. Court documents show his visa was canceled because “previous infection with Covid-19 is not considered a medical contraindication for Covid-19 vaccination in Australia."

If the court upholds the cancellation, Djokovic will be deported as soon as appropriate travel arrangements can be made.

The hearing on Monday has now started, with Judge Anthony Kelly presiding.