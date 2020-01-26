China's Xi warns of grave situation as coronavirus death toll continues to rise
Hong Kong's two biggest theme parks -- including Disneyland -- have closed
Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, two of the city's biggest theme parks, have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Both parks made the announcement on Facebook.
Disneyland, which welcomed 6.7 million guests in the 2018 fiscal year, said its closure was temporary and that the resort hotels affiliated with theme park would remain open.
Ocean Park said it would close Sunday "until further notice." The park says on its website more than 7.7 million guests visit each year.
Both parks suffered financially in 2019 as a result of the months of political unrest that rocked the city.
How does the Wuhan virus compare to regular winter flu outbreaks?
With global attention on the Wuhan coronavirus and its spread around China and other countries, it's important to put it in the context of other deadly infections -- including seasonal influenza, which claims the lives of thousands of people every year.
According to a September 2019 study by Chinese scientists published in The Lancet, there are about 88,100 influenza-related deaths every year in China, with a mortality rate of between 1.6% and 2.6%. The majority of those who died as a result of the flu were aged over 60, the report said.
While the true extent of the new coronavirus is unclear, it appears to be more deadly than seasonal influenza. Of the 1,317 cases confirmed globally as of noon Saturday in China, there had been 41 deaths, a mortality rate of 3.1%.
However, that is far less deadly than related coronaviruses SARS and MERS. SARS has a mortality rate of about 10%, while MERS killed 34% of those infected.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that this flu season -- from October 1, 2019 until January 18 -- 15 to 21 million people have contracted the flu in the United States, killing somewhere between 8,200 to 20,000 people.
Those numbers are based on the CDC’s weekly influenza surveillance reports, which summarize key influenza activity indicators.
South Korea has confirmed another case
Health authorities in South Korea have confirmed the country's third case of Wuhan coronavirus.
The patient is a 54-year-old South Korean man who resides in Wuhan, officials said in a statement. He arrived in South Korea on January 20 and reported his symptoms to local health authorities on Saturday. His test results came back positive today, the statement read.
Canada is "95% sure" of first coronavirus case
Canadian officials say they are "95% sure" the country has its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, health authorities in the province of Ontario said Friday.
The patient is a man in his 50s who traveled to Wuhan. He flew to Toronto on January 21 and arrived in the city a day later. On the 23rd, he became ill and asked a family member to call emergency services and inform them of the situation, said Dr. David Williams, the Ontario chief medical officer of health.
The patient was immediately taken to hospital and is now in a negative pressure room, which helps stop the spread of germs.
Canadian authorities are calling it a "presumptive confirmed case" because a preliminary test was positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. They are still waiting for confirmation from the national medical laboratory in Winnipeg.
Xi Jinping says China is facing a grave situation
President Xi Jinping said that China is facing a grave situation over the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic, according to state media.
In a meeting with top officials of the ruling Communist Party, Xi stressed that the government must prioritize people's health.
"Life is of paramount importance. When an epidemic breaks out, a command is issued. It is our responsibility to prevent and control it," Xi said.
Healthcare workers say medical supplies are running out
Healthcare workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan say hospitals are running low on supplies as they treat an increasing number of patients.
The Chinese central government announced it would send more than 1,200 health workers — as well as 135 People's Liberation Army medical personnel -- to the city in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of the virus.
Four healthcare workers -- including doctors -- in the city have told CNN of the difficulties facing medical crews on the ground. They have asked to remain anonymous to avoid repercussions.
Through telephone conversations with CNN and posts on Chinese social media, they told of low hospital resources. In private groups online, those identified as hospital staff are coordinating with members of the public to import protective equipment as they treat an increasing number of infected patients.
"In terms of resources, the whole of Wuhan is lacking," one Wuhan-based healthcare worker told CNN by phone. This person said they were looking for more protective clothing, protective goggles and masks.
"It's really like we're going into battle stripped to the waist," one healthcare worker added, using a Chinese idiom that equates to "going into battle without armor".
One hospital staff member claims healthcare workers have resorted to wearing diapers to work so as to avoid having to remove their HAZMAT suits, which they say are in short supply. A doctor on her Chinese social media Weibo page described similar accounts at another Wuhan hospital.
15 Chinese cities in lockdown, affecting more than 57 million people
Fifteen Chinese cities are now in lockdown as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread through the country.
The combined populations of the 15 cities total 57.2 million people.
All 15 of the cities are in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.
The severity of each lockdown order varies from city to city, but all are experiencing public transport stoppages.
In Wuhan (population 11 million) and nearby Huanggang (population 7.5 million), markets and cinemas are closed, roads are shut, and train stations and airports are closed.
Shanghai has recorded its first coronavirus death
The Chinese megacity of Shanghai has recorded its first Wuhan coronavirus fatality, according to the country's National Health Commission. More than 30 cases had already been confirmed in the city.
A patient also died after contracting the virus in China's central Henan province, which sits on Hubei province's northeast border.
These three countries have announced efforts to get citizens out of Wuhan
Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is home to about 11 million people -- and because of its central location, it's an important transportation hub.
These three countries have announced efforts to evacuate citizens there:
- The United States: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is involved in a coordinated US government effort to help US citizens leave. The US government is also arranging a charter flight to evacuate diplomats, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN Saturday.
- France: Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday the government is setting up a bus service to move French nationals out of Wuhan "in conjunction with the local authorities."
- Jordan: King Abdullah II has directed that an aircraft be sent to Wuhan to evacuate Jordanians "as soon as possible," according to Jordan's Petra state news agency.