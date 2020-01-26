Hong Kong's Ocean Park is seen in this file photograph from September 27, 2019. Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, two of the city's biggest theme parks, have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both parks made the announcement on Facebook.

Disneyland, which welcomed 6.7 million guests in the 2018 fiscal year, said its closure was temporary and that the resort hotels affiliated with theme park would remain open.

Ocean Park said it would close Sunday "until further notice." The park says on its website more than 7.7 million guests visit each year.

Both parks suffered financially in 2019 as a result of the months of political unrest that rocked the city.