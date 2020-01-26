Canadian officials say they are "95% sure" the country has its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, health authorities in the province of Ontario said Friday.

The patient is a man in his 50s who traveled to Wuhan. He flew to Toronto on January 21 and arrived in the city a day later. On the 23rd, he became ill and asked a family member to call emergency services and inform them of the situation, said Dr. David Williams, the Ontario chief medical officer of health.

The patient was immediately taken to hospital and is now in a negative pressure room, which helps stop the spread of germs.

Canadian authorities are calling it a "presumptive confirmed case" because a preliminary test was positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. They are still waiting for confirmation from the national medical laboratory in Winnipeg.