American in Wuhan: “I won’t leave ... I’m not going to endanger anybody"

Diana Adama, a teacher who has been living in Wuhan for the past 3 months and China for 15 years, spoke to CNN about her experience in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I woke up feeling quite desperate, sad, angry. Most of this is because of a lack of information, and lack of knowing what’s going on,” she said by telephone.

There are about 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan, according to a CNN source at the local US Consulate.

The State Department has organized for some of those to be evacuated on a flight out of Wuhan. Adama, however, said she would stay.