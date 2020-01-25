Lunar New Year festivities canceled as dozens die of China virus
Stocks took a dive on Friday
The Dow and the broader stock market ended deep in the red on Friday as fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus tainted investor sentiment.
Stocks started the day higher as it appeared markets were shrugging off the coronavirus news, but took a turn for the worse after a second case was confirmed on US soil in Illinois. The first case was confirmed on Tuesday in Washington state. Both patients had traveled to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak originated.
Read more here
The first Wuhan coronavirus cases in Europe have been confirmed
Three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been identified in France, the country's Health Ministry announced Friday.
They are the first European cases of the newly discovered virus, officials said.
One patient is a 48-year-old man in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Health Minister Agnès Buzyn told reporters.
Buzyn said the man traveled to China and visited Wuhan before returning to France on January 22. A day later, he sought medical examination and has remained in isolation since then.
"He's in isolation and he's doing well," Buzyn said.
Two other patients have been admitted to a hospital in Paris, the ministry said in a statement.
Read more here
The Wuhan virus has spoiled China's Lunar New Year plans
January 25 is the first day of the Lunar New Year, as countries across Asia greet the Year of the Rat.
Celebrations will be considerably smaller in China than in previous years, however, as authorities have canceled many large public gatherings in order to help contain the Wuhan coronavirus.
Authorities in Beijing have canceled all large-scale New Year celebrations "in order to control the epidemic."
"It is decided to cancel all the large-scale events, including temple fairs, in Beijing as of today," the city's Culture and Tourism Bureau said Thursday.
"Citizens shall strengthen the preventative measures and support the decision. We will notify the policy changes with the epidemic development. After organizers will deal effectively with the effect of canceling the large-scale events. And wish all citizens a happy (Lunar New Year)."
Celebrations have also been canceled in Hong Kong, and many other cities have issued guidance to citizens to avoid large public gatherings.
In Wuhan, the city of 11 million at the center of the outbreak, a "temporary suspension" of public transport has been introduced, and people have been told not to leave, meaning they may not see their families during the Lunar New Year period.
This is easier said than done, however, and the scale of the challenge facing authorities tasked with implementing the blockade is immense. By way of comparison, the lockdown is akin to closing down all transport links for a city more than three times the size of Chicago, two days before Christmas.
"The Chinese new year is the most important festival for Chinese. And many of the mobile population, they're coming from rural China to work in Wuhan, and now you ask them not to leave to see their relatives, that is difficult," professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist, told CNN.
The Wuhan virus is the last thing China's economy needs right now
China's economy is slumping and the country is still suffering the effects of the trade war with America. An outbreak of a new and deadly virus is the last thing it needs.
The Wuhan coronavirus has already roiled Chinese markets and thrown plans for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday into chaos for millions of people.
If Beijing fails to contain the disease quickly, it will cause more pain for a country that was already trying to stave off a serious downturn by trying to encourage more consumer spending. An epidemic could have the opposite effect.
"If you're trying to rebalance the Chinese economy, this is one of the last events you want to see," said Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group.
The world's second biggest economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year as it contended with rising debt, cooling domestic demand and US tariffs, many of which remain in place despite a recent truce. Beijing is worried about unemployment, too, and has announced a wave of stimulus measures in recent weeks aimed at preventing mass layoffs.