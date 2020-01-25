Lunar New Year festivities canceled as dozens die of China virus
Hong Kong has confirmed its fifth case of the virus
Hong Kong has now confirmed five Wuhan coronavirus cases in the city, the city's Health Bureau said on Saturday in a statement.
The three additional cases were detected on Friday. All three people are residents of Wuhan who traveled to Hong Kong to visit relatives.
The city has identified 62 suspected cases and 107 people have been admitted to hospital for observation since Friday, the Health Bureau said.
China is building a new hospital in Wuhan and plans to open it within 6 days
A new 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is being built on the outskirts of the Hubei capital.
The hospital is due to be completed and in use by February 3, and as photos published by state media show, dozens of diggers and other construction vehicles have been put into service getting the site ready.
Similar efforts were put in place in 2003 during the SARS crisis, with a new hospital built in Beijing in less than a week.
What it will take to stop the Wuhan coronavirus
On this date 17 years ago, I was covering the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus for several months as it spread across Asia, eventually reaching 37 countries, sickening more than 8,098 people and killing 774 of them.
So, as I read the first reports of a cluster of animal-market related illnesses, with the first patient exhibiting symptoms of pneumonia as early as December 12, 2019, I had a chilling sense of déjà vu.
The mysterious pneumonia virus that emerged from a live animal market in China's central city of Wuhan last month has now infected far too many people, over far too vast a geographic area, to be easily controlled.
Speaking on background, other SARS veterans tell me there may already be "many thousands" of infected individuals in China.
Here's what it will take to stop the Wuhan virus.
First, the flow of people who are infected has to stop and transportation across the entirety of China must be monitored or restricted.
The Wuhan animal market from which nCoV2019 arose is located less than 0.5 miles from one of the city's train stations, where several high-speed rails stop. It must be assumed that people, and their live animals, walked that short distance earlier this month to take the trains -- possibly carrying the virus with them to cities across China.
A 2-year-old girl has been sickened by the coronavirus
A 2-year-old girl has been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus in the southern region of Guangxi, according to the local health authority.
She is believed to be the youngest patient to have been sickened by the new virus that has swept through China.
More than 230 people infected with the coronavirus are in critical condition, Chinese state media reports
China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported Saturday that of the 1,287 people who have been sickened by the coronavirus by the end of the day Friday, 237 are in critical condition.
Australia has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus
Australia has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of Victoria, officials said.
The infected individual is a man in his mid 50s who was visiting from China, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. He is currently in a stable condition and being treated in an isolation room at a hospital in Melbourne.
The man had been in Wuhan two weeks prior to getting sick.
Wuhan is the latest crisis to face China's Xi, and it's exposing major flaws in his model of control
With the Wuhan coronavirus spreading across the country, China is now facing a major test of just how much it has changed since 2003, both in terms of the healthcare system's ability to react to a new deadly pathogen -- and crucially, how the central government handles the developing crisis.
Speaking this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "all-out efforts" to contain the virus' spread and treat those affected. His intervention seemed to carry with it a clear message: the mistakes of SARS will not be repeated.
Wuhan is only the latest crisis to face Xi since he secured personal control of the Communist Party, joining the US-China trade war, ongoing anti-government unrest in Hong Kong, and the recent Taiwan election, in which Tsai Ing-wen, much loathed by Beijing, handily won reelection against a more pro-China candidate.
A lot has changed since China's SARS outbreak 17 years ago. But some things haven't
In 2003, panic was setting in. The fatal severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) -- which first appeared in southern China -- had spread across borders, prompting schools to close in Singapore and hundreds to be quarantined in Hong Kong.
But back then there were no high-speed trains linking Wuhan with other cities, and the southern province of Guangdong, where the outbreak started, felt very far away. Some people wore masks, others didn't.
Almost two decades later, Asia is on the brink of another pandemic, say experts. For many, it feels eerily similar to the SARS outbreak that infected over 8,000 people and killed 774 around the world between November 2002 and July 2003. SARS is also a type of coronavirus, which causes flu-like symptoms, and can mutate as it spreads from person to person.
In the past month, at least 41 people have died and more than a thousand people have been diagnosed as infected by the Wuhan coronavirus, a cousin of SARS. Cases have been reported in a number of countries, including the United States, France, and Singapore.
Six weeks into the outbreak, there are signs that China is handling this outbreak differently. But there's still concern over China's response -- and just how transparent Beijing is being.
Trump thanked Xi for China's work to contain the coronavirus
President Donald Trump tweeted his thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s efforts to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.
A second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States was identified in Chicago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday in a news briefing.
The immediate health risk from Wuhan coronavirus to the general American public is considered low at this time, according to the CDC.