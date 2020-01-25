People wait in line to clean their hands on May 1, 2003 amid the SARS outbreak in the Guangdong province capital of Guangzhou, China. Christian Keenan/Getty Images

On this date 17 years ago, I was covering the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus for several months as it spread across Asia, eventually reaching 37 countries, sickening more than 8,098 people and killing 774 of them.

So, as I read the first reports of a cluster of animal-market related illnesses, with the first patient exhibiting symptoms of pneumonia as early as December 12, 2019, I had a chilling sense of déjà vu.

The mysterious pneumonia virus that emerged from a live animal market in China's central city of Wuhan last month has now infected far too many people, over far too vast a geographic area, to be easily controlled.

Speaking on background, other SARS veterans tell me there may already be "many thousands" of infected individuals in China.

Here's what it will take to stop the Wuhan virus.

First, the flow of people who are infected has to stop and transportation across the entirety of China must be monitored or restricted.

The Wuhan animal market from which nCoV2019 arose is located less than 0.5 miles from one of the city's train stations, where several high-speed rails stop. It must be assumed that people, and their live animals, walked that short distance earlier this month to take the trains -- possibly carrying the virus with them to cities across China.

