Lunar New Year festivities canceled as dozens die of China virus
Indian students trapped in Wuhan fear running out of food
Fifty-six Indian students have been trapped in Wuhan for three days, with some afraid to leave their dorm room and fearful of running out of food.
Ganesan Deepshikha, a student at the Wuhan University School Of Medicine, told CNN that the students have been told by the Indian Embassy that they are safe in Wuhan but have not received any assistance.
Normally a transport hub for central China, Wuhan has been closed off from the rest of the country since Thursday -- when the city was placed on lockdown.
Public transport has been shut down and car travel restricted.
Deepshikha told CNN that 25 to 30 among the group of Indian students at the Wuhan University are refusing to leave their dorm room, despite having only enough food for one more day.
Two campus hospitals at the Wuhan University have been treating patients suffering from Wuhan coronavirus -- with one such hospital just 300 meters from the dorm where the Indian students have sequestered themselves.
Confirmed cases jump to 1,397 worldwide
China has announced more confirmed cases of the virus, pushing the global total to 1,397.
In mainland China, there are 1,359 confirmed cases, including 41 deaths.
The majority of deaths (39) occurred in Hubei province, one person died in China's northern province of Heilongjiang and one other death was reported in Hebei province, near Beijing.
15 Chinese cities now in lockdown, affecting more than 57 million people
Fifteen Chinese cities are now in lockdown as Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread through the country.
The combined populations of the 15 cities total 57.2 million people.
All 15 of the cities are in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital.
The strictness of each lockdown order varies from city to city, but all are experiencing a halt to public transport services.
In Wuhan (population 11 million) and nearby Huanggang (population 7.5 million), markets and cinemas have been closed, roads have been shut, and train stations and airports closed.
Qinghai Province confirms first case
The western China province of Qinghai has confirmed its first case of Wuhan Coronavirus, according to the local health authority.
The diagnosis brings the total number of people with the virus in mainland China to 1,288.
The only province without a recorded case is now Tibet.
UK officials on hunt for thousands of patients who arrived from Wuhan
UK health officials are trying to track down hundreds of passengers who recently arrived from Wuhan -- the epicenter of the virus outbreak -- in the UK.
Before the temporary closure of Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Thursday, "there were 3 flights a week" into London's Heathrow Airport, a spokeswoman of Public Health England told CNN.
"As an additional precaution, we are endeavouring to ensure that all passengers that have arrived from Wuhan in the last fortnight have the information they require to seek help if they begin to experience symptoms," Dr. Nick Phin, Deputy Director, National Infection Service, Public Health England, said in a statement.
This comes after all 14 suspected cases of the virus in the UK were given the all-clear on Friday.
Wuhan to build extra hospital in 15 days
Wuhan will be building a second hospital with 1,300 beds in the next 15 days, according to Chinese state media People’s Daily.
The announcement comes after health workers in the city warned that hospitals are running low on supplies as they struggle to cope with the outbreak of the virus.
Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an "emergency"
The Hong Kong Disease contingency plan has been upgraded from “serious” to “emergency” level, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced in a press conference Saturday amid rising fears of the virus's spread.
Lam also said schools in the city will be suspended until February 17.
These are the places where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed
Australia, Malaysia and Nepal all reported their first confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Saturday. There are now 13 places outside of mainland China where cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed.
As of the end of the day Friday, 1,287 cases had been confirmed in mainland China, mostly in Hubei province.
Here are the other places:
Hong Kong: 5 cases
Thailand: 5 cases
Australia: 4 cases
France: 3 cases
Japan: 3 cases
Malaysia: 3 cases
Singapore: 3 cases
Taiwan: 3 cases
Macao: 2 cases
South Korea: 2 cases
United States: 2 cases
Vietnam: 2 cases
Nepal: 1 case
Australia just confirmed 3 more Wuhan coronavirus cases
Three men who traveled from China to Sydney, Australia, have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, health authorities in the city said.
The country has now confirmed a total of four cases.