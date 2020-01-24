Three cities under lockdown as coronavirus outbreak kills dozens in China
The Wuhan virus is the last thing China's economy needs right now
China's economy is slumping and the country is still suffering the effects of the trade war with America. An outbreak of a new and deadly virus is the last thing it needs.
The Wuhan coronavirus — which has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600 so far — has already roiled Chinese markets and thrown plans for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday into chaos for millions of people.
If Beijing fails to contain the disease quickly, it will cause more pain for a country that was already trying to stave off a serious downturn by trying to encourage more consumer spending. An epidemic could have the opposite effect.
"If you're trying to rebalance the Chinese economy, this is one of the last events you want to see," said Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group.
The world's second biggest economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year as it contended with rising debt, cooling domestic demand and US tariffs, many of which remain in place despite a recent truce. Beijing is worried about unemployment, too, and has announced a wave of stimulus measures in recent weeks aimed at preventing mass layoffs.
The Wuhan virus has spoiled China's Lunar New Year plans
January 25 is the first day of the Lunar New Year, as countries across Asia greet the Year of the Rat.
Celebrations will be considerably smaller in China than in previous years, however, as authorities have canceled many large public gatherings in order to help contain the Wuhan coronavirus.
Authorities in Beijing have canceled all large-scale New Year celebrations "in order to control the epidemic."
"It is decided to cancel all the large-scale events, including temple fairs, in Beijing as of today," the city's Culture and Tourism Bureau said Thursday.
"Citizens shall strengthen the preventative measures and support the decision. We will notify the policy changes with the epidemic development. After organizers will deal effectively with the effect of canceling the large-scale events. And wish all citizens a happy (Lunar New Year)."
Celebrations have also been canceled in Hong Kong, and many other cities have issued guidance to citizens to avoid large public gatherings.
In Wuhan, the city of 11 million at the center of the outbreak, a "temporary suspension" of public transport has been introduced, and people have been told not to leave, meaning they may not see their families during the Lunar New Year period.
This is easier said than done, however, and the scale of the challenge facing authorities tasked with implementing the blockade is immense. By way of comparison, the lockdown is akin to closing down all transport links for a city more than three times the size of Chicago, two days before Christmas.
"The Chinese new year is the most important festival for Chinese. And many of the mobile population, they're coming from rural China to work in Wuhan, and now you ask them not to leave to see their relatives, that is difficult," professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist, told CNN.
These are all the Chinese territories affected by the Wuhan virus
So far, 830 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been confirmed in mainland China, including 26 deaths.
Here's a breakdown of all the affected territories:
- Hubei (the province in which Wuhan is located): 549, including 24 deaths
- Guangdong: 53
- Zhejiang: 43
- Beijing: 26
- Shanghai: 20
- Anhui: 15
- Guangxi: 13
- Chongqing: 9
- Henan: 9
- Hunan: 9
- Shandong: 9
- Sichuan: 8
- Jiangxi: 7
- Fujian: 5
- Hainan: 5
- Jiangsu: 5
- Tianjin: 5
- Heilongjiang: 4, one death
- Guizhou: 3
- Liaoning: 3
- Shaanxi: 3
- Gansu: 2
- Hebei: 2, one death
- Xinjiang: 2
- Yunnan: 2
- Jilin: 1
- Ningxia: 1
- Shanxi: 1
A man diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle is being treated largely by a robot
The first person diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States is being treated by a few medical workers and a robot.
The robot, equipped with a stethoscope, is helping doctors take the man's vitals and communicate with him through a large screen, said Dr. George Diaz, chief of the infectious disease division at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.
The man, who is in his 30s, was diagnosed with the virus on Monday. He initially went to an urgent care clinic on January 19 and told the staff that he was concerned about possibly having symptoms of the novel coronavirus because he recently traveled to Wuhan, China, Diaz said.
He arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 15, before any health screenings began at US airports, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.
The Snohomish County resident was in stable condition Thursday and remains in isolation, Diaz said.
He arrived at the hospital in a special isolated gurney called an ISOPOD and has been treated in a two-bed isolated area away from busy sections of the hospital, the doctor said.
"The nursing staff in the room move the robot around so we can see the patient in the screen, talk to him," Diaz said, adding the use of the robot minimizes exposure of medical staff to the infected man.
South Korea confirms second case of Wuhan coronavirus
A 55-year-old South Korean who lives in Wuhan is the second person to be diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus in South Korea.
South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release that the individual presented symptoms on January 10 and went to see doctors in Wuhan on January 19. He later traveled to South Korea.
On arrival at Seoul's Gimpo airport on January 22, he voluntarily provided information about his health and was tested and confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on January 24.
The press release added that 25 people with suspicious symptoms had tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus so far.
Japan confirms second coronavirus case
A second case of Wuhan coronavirus has been identified in Japan, according to the country's Ministry of Health.
In a statement, the Ministry said a Chinese man from Wuhan aged in his 40s was admitted to hospital in Tokyo after entering the country on January 19.
It added that the man claims he went to hospital in China twice, on January 15 and 17, before coming to Japan, but was not diagnosed with the virus during those visits.
When he continued to suffer from a fever and sore throat during his trip, he decided to visit a hospital in Tokyo on January 22.
The patient claims he never visited the Wuhan seafood and live animal market believed to be at the heart of the outbreak.
Medical workers in Wuhan are exhausted
Speaking to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, medical workers in Wuhan -- the city of 11 million people at the center of the coronavirus outbreak -- have described an incredibly intense environment, where they must balance dealing with the overload of patients and suspected patients while also keeping themselves safe.
"Today, I heard one of my colleagues say that she has got blisters on her face," Wang Jun, a nurse at Jinyintan Hospital, told the broadcaster. "It happened because she had to keep the face mask on tight for a long time."
Wang described the laborious process nurses undergo to enter hygienic areas:
"We need to remove the protective suit layer by layer. First, we need to disinfect our hands before taking off the face shield. Hand disinfection is actually required before we remove each layer. Then, we would take off the protective suit from top to bottom, one layer at a time with hand disinfection performed. After that, we would come outside to remove the shoe covers, the cap and the mask, disinfect our hands again, and come here to wash our hands before entering the potentially contaminated area. Then, we have to get changed into our own clothes to walk into the hygienic area."
Another nurse, Fan Li, said that she often goes a whole shift without being able to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
"I would drink some water before my shift, and wait till the end of my shift to drink water again or use the toilet," she said. "We can't do either of those things in the wards."
They also have to deal with the potential of being infected themselves -- or simply succumbing to exhaustion.
"Many of my friends and colleagues called me yesterday and asked if I'm alright," Fan said. "It was quite touching. They said the medical staff of the Jinyintan Hospital are the greatest as we work on the front line. I feel very moved."
China allocates 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to fight the virus
China is allocating 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to combat the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
A statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday said the money will "support virus control work in Hubei province," where Wuhan is located.
It did not specify how the funds will be spent.
43 people under observation in Washington after close contact with first US coronavirus patient
Washington state health officials confirmed Thursday that they have been reaching out to 43 people considered "close contacts" of the 30-year-old man who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus diagnosed in the United States.
The Snohomish County resident, who has not been named, identified people that he has interacted with since returning from Wuhan, China, and officials said that number could grow. Local health departments are reaching out to those contacts.
"It is pretty common for communicable disease patients. The more you talk to the individual the more you learn," said Dr. Kathy Lofy, the Chief Science Officer at the Washington state Department of Health.
The department defined "close contacts" as anyone who interacted with the patient and came within 3 to 6 feet (1-2 meters) of the infected person, for a prolonged period of time while infectious or had direct contact with his secretions.
Health officials have not identified who those individuals are, but did say that the patient would have come in contact with the people in a community setting or the health care setting.
On Wednesday, health officials said these "close contacts" will be called daily and actively monitored for signs of any illness. They will be asked if they have a fever or cough and will ask about other potential symptoms.
Lofy said that the department has had some calls about other suspected cases that are under investigation. The department has been communicating with health care providers to follow up about patients who have traveled to China or had respiratory illnesses.
Lofy said that the confirmed coronavirus patient is in "satisfactory condition." He is in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center.