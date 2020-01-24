A second case of Wuhan coronavirus has been identified in Japan, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the Ministry said a Chinese man from Wuhan aged in his 40s was admitted to hospital in Tokyo after entering the country on January 19.

It added that the man claims he went to hospital in China twice, on January 15 and 17, before coming to Japan, but was not diagnosed with the virus during those visits.

When he continued to suffer from a fever and sore throat during his trip, he decided to visit a hospital in Tokyo on January 22.

The patient claims he never visited the Wuhan seafood and live animal market believed to be at the heart of the outbreak.