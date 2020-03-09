Live updates: More than 108,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

South Korea is seeing an apparent slowdown in the number of new cases per day -- but there may be other factors at play, and it's too early to say the infection itself is slowing, said South Korean officials today.

Yesterday, the country reported the lowest number of new infections per day since February 26.

Kim Ganglip, Deputy of Central Disaster Relief Headquarters, spoke about the slowdown at a press briefing, but warned that there are still sporadic cluster infections in facilities such as nursing homes and residential complexes.

There may also be other reasons for this perceived slowdown -- bad weather conditions over the weekend may have caused fewer people to leave home to get tested, leading to a decrease in case numbers.

Country battles outbreak: South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China, and has been fighting the outbreak for weeks with aggressive measures like widespread early testing.

More than half of all nationwide cases have links to the Shincheonji religious group, based in the country's south.