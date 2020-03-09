Live updates: More than 108,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

The novel coronavirus has killed close to 4,500 people worldwide and infected over 108,000, according to CNN's tally. The vast majority of those infections are in mainland China, where the outbreak was first identified in December last year.

Here's the latest:

Daily numbers on the decline in China

China’s National Health Commission recorded 40 new daily coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities on Sunday, bringing the national totals to 3,119 deaths and 80,735 patients.

Of the 40 cases identified Sunday, 36 are in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and four were from people returning from overseas.

The NHC also said 58,600 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Italy on lockdown

Large swaths of the northern Italy has been placed under lockdown, restricting the movements of more nearly 15 million people in an attempt to control Europe's biggest outbreak.

As of Sunday evening, Italy has recorded 7,375 cases of the virus and 366 deaths.

The restrictions are among the most draconian measures implemented by governments worldwide, second only to mainland China, which restricted the movement of tens of millions of people in order to halt the spread of the virus.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree early Sunday, placing travel restrictions on the entire Lombardy region and 14 other provinces.

People who do not adhere to the restrictions, which are in place until April 3, will face up to three months in prison and a fine of 206 euros ($232).

US cases rise

At least 550 coronavirus patients have been identified in the United States, authorities there said, including 70 people who were repatriated from abroad. Cases have been identified in 34 states.

At least 21 people have died, 18 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California. The hardest-hit area has been the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where 16 people in a nursing home succumbed to the virus.

Several cruise ships have also been affected, including the Grand Princess. Twenty-one people aboard the ship have contracted the virus. It is expected to dock sometime Monday in Oakland, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference Sunday.

The Grand Princess has been in limbo since Wednesday, when officials learned a California man who traveled on the same ship last month later died of coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he will self-quarantine out of an "abundance of caution" after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus while the two attended a prominent conservative political conference.