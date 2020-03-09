Medical workers outside Mechnikov North-Western State Medical University, where students have been place under quarantine, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Live updates: More than 108,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
Just tuning in? Here's what you need to know
The novel coronavirus has killed close to 4,500 people worldwide and infected over 108,000, according to CNN's tally. The vast majority of those infections are in mainland China, where the outbreak was first identified in December last year.
Here's the latest:
Daily numbers on the decline in China
China’s National Health Commission recorded 40 new daily coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities on Sunday, bringing the national totals to 3,119 deaths and 80,735 patients.
Of the 40 cases identified Sunday, 36 are in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and four were from people returning from overseas.
The NHC also said 58,600 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Italy on lockdown
Large swaths of the northern Italy has been placed under lockdown, restricting the movements of more nearly 15 million people in an attempt to control Europe's biggest outbreak.
As of Sunday evening, Italy has recorded 7,375 cases of the virus and 366 deaths.
The restrictions are among the most draconian measures implemented by governments worldwide, second only to mainland China, which restricted the movement of tens of millions of people in order to halt the spread of the virus.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree early Sunday, placing travel restrictions on the entire Lombardy region and 14 other provinces.
People who do not adhere to the restrictions, which are in place until April 3, will face up to three months in prison and a fine of 206 euros ($232).
US cases rise
At least 550 coronavirus patients have been identified in the United States, authorities there said, including 70 people who were repatriated from abroad. Cases have been identified in 34 states.
At least 21 people have died, 18 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California. The hardest-hit area has been the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, where 16 people in a nursing home succumbed to the virus.
Several cruise ships have also been affected, including the Grand Princess. Twenty-one people aboard the ship have contracted the virus. It is expected to dock sometime Monday in Oakland, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference Sunday.
The Grand Princess has been in limbo since Wednesday, when officials learned a California man who traveled on the same ship last month later died of coronavirus.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he will self-quarantine out of an "abundance of caution" after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus while the two attended a prominent conservative political conference.
Nearly 16 million people are under lockdown in Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree early Sunday that enforces sweeping quarantine measures across most of Italy's northern regions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The decree, which went into effect on Sunday, impacts the lives of nearly 16 million people.
The unprecedented move places travel restrictions on the entire Lombardy region, as well as 14 other provinces.
The lockdown is the toughest control measure to be implemented outside of mainland China since the emergence of the virus in December last year.
The lockdown areas, or "red zones," are subject to strict measures, including the cancellation of all public events, civil and religious ceremonies, closure of schools and universities, and the cancellation of sporting events.
The rest of the country is also subject to less-expansive preventative measures.
The announcement came after Italy saw a dramatic spike of 1,247 confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Saturday.
At least 19 US states reported new cases today
New presumptive positive cases were identified today across the United States, reported in at least 17 states.
Presumptive positive means the patients have tested positive in a local or public health lab, but their results are pending confirmation at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.
Florida: One new presumptive positive case was identified in Broward County, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Health.
South Carolina: Four new presumptive positive cases were identified, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Nevada: A second presumptive positive case was identified in Clark County, according to Southern Nevada Health District spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore.
California: Contra Costa County in Northern California five more cases, and Riverside County in Southern California confirmed its first "locally acquired" case.
Kentucky: Three new presumptive positive cases were identified, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.
Maryland: Two more people tested positive, according to a news release from Gov. Larry Hogan.
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania announced two new presumptive positive cases in Montgomery County on Sunday, according to the state's Department of Health.
Massachusetts: Massachusetts has confirmed 15 new cases, according to the state’s Department of Health.
Illinois: A Chicago man has been identified as Illinois’s seventh case, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner.
Washington: The Seattle and King County Health Department reported 12 new cases, two of which have been fatal.
New Jersey: Two more cases were confirmed in New Jersey, the state’s department of health posted today.
Connecticut: The first confirmed case in Connecticut was announced by the state’s department of health.
Tennessee: A case was confirmed today in the Memphis area, announced Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
New York: 16 new cases were confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this morning.
Iowa: Iowa has identified three presumptive positive cases -- the first cases in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Minnesota: The second presumptive positive case was identified in Minnesota, according to a press release from the state Department of Health.
Nebraska: Two new presumptive positive cases were identified in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Texas: A new presumptive positive case was identified in Harris County.
Georgia: Four new presumptive positive cases were identified in Georgia, according to the state's Department of Public Health.
There are now 550 coronavirus cases in the US
There are 550 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are 49 cases of repatriated citizens, including three from Wuhan China, 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked off the coast of California.
There are 480 cases in 34 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 550, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems.
A total of 21 people have died from the coronavirus in the US.
The first three presumptive positive cases coronavirus reported in Iowa
Iowa has identified three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, the first cases in the state, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The three patients are all residents of Johnson County who were on a cruise in Egypt, the department said in a press release on Sunday.
The group was on the cruise between February 17 and March 2. They returned to the US on March 3, state public health director Gerd Clabaugh said during a press conference.
One of the patients is between the ages of 41 and 60, and the two others are between the ages of 61 and 80, the release said.
Two patients have underlying health conditions, but none of them required hospitalization, according to the release.
A total of 37 people have undergone testing in Iowa for the virus. Of those 37, three were positive, 26 were negative and eight tests are still pending, according to Clabaugh.
China reports 40 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths
Forty new cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths were reported in mainland China on Sunday, according to China’s National Health Commission.
Since the virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the death toll across mainland China has risen to 3,119, with 3,007 deaths in Hubei, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 80,735.
Of the 40 new cases on Sunday, 36 are in Wuhan. The other four cases outside Hubei are imported cases from people arriving from overseas. Hubei province had 21 of the 22 reported deaths on Sunday.
The NHC added that in total, 58,600 patients have now recovered and been discharged from hospitals.