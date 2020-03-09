Medical workers outside Mechnikov North-Western State Medical University, where students have been place under quarantine, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Live updates: More than 108,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
There are now 550 coronavirus cases in the US
There are 550 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are 49 cases of repatriated citizens, including three from Wuhan China, 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked off the coast of California.
There are 480 cases in 34 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 550, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems.
A total of 21 people have died from the coronavirus in the US.
The first three presumptive positive cases coronavirus reported in Iowa
Iowa has identified three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, the first cases in the state, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The three patients are all residents of Johnson County who were on a cruise in Egypt, the department said in a press release on Sunday.
The group was on the cruise between February 17 and March 2. They returned to the US on March 3, state public health director Gerd Clabaugh said during a press conference.
One of the patients is between the ages of 41 and 60, and the two others are between the ages of 61 and 80, the release said.
Two patients have underlying health conditions, but none of them required hospitalization, according to the release.
A total of 37 people have undergone testing in Iowa for the virus. Of those 37, three were positive, 26 were negative and eight tests are still pending, according to Clabaugh.
China reports 40 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths
Forty new cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths were reported in mainland China on Sunday, according to China’s National Health Commission.
Since the virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the death toll across mainland China has risen to 3,119, with 3,007 deaths in Hubei, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 80,735.
Of the 40 new cases on Sunday, 36 are in Wuhan. The other four cases outside Hubei are imported cases from people arriving from overseas. Hubei province had 21 of the 22 reported deaths on Sunday.
The NHC added that in total, 58,600 patients have now recovered and been discharged from hospitals.