Israel says anyone entering the country must self-quarantine for 14 days

A top official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday she expects “many people” will be exposed to the novel coronavirus — but far fewer will become severely ill.

“It’s fair to say that, as the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the United States will at some point in time, either this year or next, be exposed to this virus. And there’s a good chance many will become sick,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters today.

"But again, based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness,” she added, citing figures from China suggesting roughly 80% of cases were mild.

However, Messonnier said that risk starts to increase beginning at age 60, with those over 80 at highest risk of serious illness from the virus.

"The people who are at greatest risk are those who are older, and who also have serious, long-term health conditions like diabetes, heart disease or lung disease,” she said.

In guidance released last week, the CDC encouraged those at higher risk to stock up on supplies, avoid crowds and “stay home as much as possible” if there’s an outbreak in your community. Still, Messonnier added today that there's no evidence of community transmission in most parts of the US.

"I would recommend that people make their own decisions based on an understanding of that risk,” she said.