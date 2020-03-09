Medical workers outside Mechnikov North-Western State Medical University, where students have been place under quarantine, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Live updates: Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world
India replaces cell phone ringing tone with coronavirus prevention tips
If you make a call in India, you might get some health tips.
A voice message featuring tips on how to protect yourself against coronavirus has replaced the usual ringing tone for mobile phone users in India.
Nearly 1.2 billion subscribers of telecoms networks, including BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, have been hearing a recorded message when they dial out, according to a press release issued by India’s Health Ministry.
The voice message begins with a cough. “Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands with soap frequently," the announcement, voiced by a woman, goes on to say.
"Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has cough, fever, or breathlessness maintain one meter distance. If needed, visit your nearest health center immediately,” it adds.
In New Delhi, the public service announcement is said in Hindi and then English. It ends when the receiver picks up the call.
India currently has 43 confirmed cases of the virus.
Why you should reconsider your travel plans if you have vulnerable people in your family, according to a top doctor
Families should reconsider upcoming travel plans if they have "vulnerable people" in their family unit, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."
Those at risk for serious illness from the novel coronavirus include older adults and anyone with underlying health conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease or diabetes.
"You may get infected and then come home and infect your grandmother or grandfather who does have an underlying condition. So each family unit, each individual has to look about not only the risk for themselves, but what risk will they be putting the people around them in," Fauci said on Monday.
Fauci said there's no need for a ban on all travel right now, but he urged travelers to be cognizant of what "category" they fall in.
"Right now if you have somebody who is 45 years old, doing well, a business person or whatever, I mean there's no problem getting on a plane. If you're a person who has an underlying condition, elderly particularly, doing that kind of travel is putting yourself at an extra risk," he said.
Nigeria confirms second case of coronavirus
Nigeria's health minister announced a second case of the novel coronavirus in the country on Monday.
The second patient had come in contact with the first case, an Italian citizen who traveled to Africa's most populous country last month, the health ministry said in a statement.
The Italian man, who is said to be "clinically stable" by health officials, visited two states before he was diagnosed with the virus in late February.
Health officials have been working against the clock to trace all those who came into contact with him.
Those that have been traced will remain in isolation while tests are conducted, the country's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.
Meanwhile, the NCDC said it had contacted the United States Centers for Diseases Prevention and Control about a Nigerian citizen who tested positive in the country.
"The patient’s travel history shows that the likelihood of his infection while in Nigeria is very low," the NCDC said urging citizens to remain calm.
China will send 5 million face masks to South Korea
China will send five million face masks to South Korea in a bid to help the country combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese embassy in South Korea said in statement today.
The face masks will be delivered starting tomorrow, and will include both surgical masks and N95 masks, the statement read.
China has previously donated 1.1 million face masks and 10,000 pieces of protective clothing for medical workers to South Korea.
Olympics torch lighting ceremony will be closed to the public, says Greek committee
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch lighting ceremony at the site of ancient Olympia will be staged without spectators on Thursday in order to prevent the spread of the virus, Greece's Olympic Committee said in a statement Monday.
The statement added that Thursday’s event will be attended by “only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee,” while media accreditation will be “extremely limited.”
The dress rehearsal on Wednesday will also be closed to the public.
Following Thursday’s ceremony, the Olympic torch will begin a seven-day relay that will culminate with a handover ceremony in Greece on March 19.
The torch will then be flown to Japan.
Portugal's president is under self-quarantine
The Portuguese president has self-quarantined himself after it was found that a class from a school with a student confirmed to have the coronavirus visited the presidential palace last week, according to a statement issued by his office.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa interacted with the class on Tuesday, according to the statement, which added that neither the student with the infection nor the student's class had visited the Belém palace.
The president will be in quarantine at his personal residence for two weeks, has canceled all public activities and will not be traveling abroad, the statement added.
Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong confirm new coronavirus cases
Health ministries in Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong have all confirmed new cases of the coronavirus in their territories.
Malaysia's ministry of health confirmed 18 new infections, bringing the national tally to 117.
Philippines' health ministry confirmed 10 new cases, putting its tally to 20. All new cases are Filipinos with some reporting recent travel history to the UAE, Australia, Taiwan and Japan.
Hong Kong authorities confirmed three new cases, pushing the tally to 116 confirmed cases.
Why CNN is calling the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Starting today, you will notice that CNN is using the term pandemic to describe the current coronavirus outbreak. It is not a decision we take lightly. While we know it sounds alarming, it should not cause panic.
So why now? The World Health Organization hasn't called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Nor has the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But many epidemiologists and public health experts argue the world is already experiencing a pandemic because of the novel coronavirus. There are now over 100,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths attributed to this new virus. In one day last week, the number of new cases outside of China, where the virus originated, was nearly 9 times higher than the number of new cases in China. This virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica. In several countries, the number of cases continues to climb.
Some of those countries "have had sustained community transmission of a substantial sort," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Put that together, that spells pandemic."
EgyptAir suspends Saudi Arabia flights
Egyptian's national airliner has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia as of Monday, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, EgyptAir said in a statement.
“Flights to Saudi Arabia cities are currently suspended including Dammam, Qassim, Abha, Jeddah and Medina cities starting from today 9th of March until further notice,” the statement added.
Airlines around the world have been making steep cuts in international flights due to the outbreak.