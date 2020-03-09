If you make a call in India, you might get some health tips.

A voice message featuring tips on how to protect yourself against coronavirus has replaced the usual ringing tone for mobile phone users in India.

Nearly 1.2 billion subscribers of telecoms networks, including BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, have been hearing a recorded message when they dial out, according to a press release issued by India’s Health Ministry.

The voice message begins with a cough. “Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands with soap frequently," the announcement, voiced by a woman, goes on to say.

"Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has cough, fever, or breathlessness maintain one meter distance. If needed, visit your nearest health center immediately,” it adds.

In New Delhi, the public service announcement is said in Hindi and then English. It ends when the receiver picks up the call.

India currently has 43 confirmed cases of the virus.