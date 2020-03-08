A 64-year-old man diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after traveling to Europe died in Argentina on Saturday, according to the Argentine health ministry.

It marks the first reported in South America, according to tallies of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide maintained by the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University and CNN.

The health ministry reported that the man, a resident of Buenos Aires, returned to Argentina from Europe on February 25 and suffered from additional conditions.

The man presented himself to a health center on March 4 and had been hospitalized since, according to state-run Telam news agency.