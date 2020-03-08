Medical staff checking on a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
Live Updates: Coronavirus cases rise in US, as northern Italy considers lockdown
Argentina reports first coronavirus death in South America
A 64-year-old man diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after traveling to Europe died in Argentina on Saturday, according to the Argentine health ministry.
It marks the first reported in South America, according to tallies of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide maintained by the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University and CNN.
The health ministry reported that the man, a resident of Buenos Aires, returned to Argentina from Europe on February 25 and suffered from additional conditions.
The man presented himself to a health center on March 4 and had been hospitalized since, according to state-run Telam news agency.
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people
Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.
The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People's Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.
Thirty-three people had been rescued from the debris by 9:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), the city's government said in a statement. Another 10 were rescued over the next three hours, People's Daily reported, and search efforts were ongoing.
Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.
No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.
It wasn't immediately clear why the building collapsed.
Woman "terrified" that her grandmother's lifesaving prescriptions will run out on Grand Princess
Melissa Fuller's grandmother and great aunt are both stuck on the Grand Princess ship, which remains 50 miles off the coast of San Francisco due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Fuller told CNN on Saturday that her 84-year-old grandmother suffers from vascular dementia and congestive heart failure, and has a mechanical heart valve. She is completely dependent on a cocktail of medication, Fuller said.
When the family heard about the ship being prevented from docking they began trying to get more medication to her, but have had little success connecting with the ship's doctor, she said.
“We’re terrified,” Fuller said. “They are the elderly, immunocompromised, at-risk population. They should never have been allowed to board this boat in the first place.”
Twenty-one people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus onboard the Grand Princess.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
Over 100,000 infections: The novel coronavirus has now killed nearly 3,500 people, and infected over 101,400, according to CNN's tally -- the vast majority in mainland China.
Coronavirus hotel collapse: Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said. The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center.
US cases top 400: There are now at least 437 cases of the virus in the United States, with 30 states announcing confirmed or presumptive positive cases. The US has recorded 17 deaths linked to the virus.
New York declares state of emergency: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in order to have “a more expedited purchasing and testing protocol." Thirteen more cases were reported in New York on Saturday, bringing the state total to 89.
Italy considering lockdown: The Italian cabinet is discussing a draft proposal that could potentially put people in the region of Lombardy and 11 other provinces in northern Italy under lockdown due to coronavirus, according to a close adviser to one of the ministers attending the cabinet meeting. Italy saw a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases today, with a rise of 1,247 in a single day.
CPAC attendee tests positive: One of the attendees at last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, tested positive for coronavirus. There's no indication that President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the event, "met with or were in close proximity to the attendee."
Grand Princess cruise: A critically ill passenger and her husband were "medically disembarked" from the Grand Princess cruise ship by the US Coast Guard. Twenty-one people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus aboard the cruise ship, which is in quarantine off the California coast.
Life Care Center: Seventy employees at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, are showing symptoms of novel coronavirus, according to Tim Killian, spokesperson for the facility. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided "extra nurses, practitioners and doctors" to the facility.
Egyptian cruise ship: A quarantined cruise ship in Egypt carrying 171 people now has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to state-run Al-Ahram news agency. The Luxor Nile traveled from Aswan to Luxor, where it is now docked.
