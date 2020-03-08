Macau has repatriated 57 of its residents from the the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

They evacuees, aged from three months to 77 years old, returned to the city on a chartered flight Saturday evening local time, according to a government press release.

One person was prevented from joining the flight as his body temperature was above Hubei immigration services’ permitted maximum.

The arrivals were transferred to a public facility for a 14-day quarantine and will be required to take three tests to detect any traces of the novel coronavirus.